AMON! Returns To Artisan Center Theater This Month

Artisan Center Theater presents AMON! THE ULTIMATE TEXAN at its 150 seat Second Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst, TX. The show runs Saturday, August 27, 2022 through Saturday, September 10, 2022. Performances will be Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:30pm. Reserved seating tickets are $30.00 for adults and $15.00 for children 12 and under, special rates for groups of 20 or more (senior, military, first responder and student discounts are also available). The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at www.ArtisanCT.com.

AMON! THE ULTIMATE TEXAN is the story of one of the most amazing Texans who ever lived. Born in a log cabin and with only an eighth grade education, Amon G. Carter, Sr. became Texas' most powerful media overlord. Presidents put up with him because he owned the largest newspaper, radio and television station in Texas.

Mr. Carter had a big heart, but a bigger sense for business and for the future. He was one of a kind and this play - and its companion book - by popular newspaper columnist, Dave Lieber bring the story of this remarkable Texan back to life.

