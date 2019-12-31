ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE Opening At Artisan Center Theater

ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE opens at Artisan Center Theater on Friday, January 3, 2020 and runs through Saturday, February 1, 2020. The 196-seat theater-in-the-round is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst.

Performances are at 7:30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with 3:00pm matinees on Saturdays beginning January 11. Reserved seating tickets are $28.00 for adults, $26.00 for seniors, active military and first responders, $22 for students and $15.00 for children 11 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at ArtisanCT.com, or by calling the box office at 817-284-1200.

"Always...Patsy Cline" is more than a tribute to the legendary country singer who died tragically at age 30 in a plane crash in 1963. The show is based on a true story about Cline's friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in l961, and continued a correspondence with Cline until her death.

The musical play, complete with down home country humor, true emotion and even some audience participation, includes many of Patsy' unforgettable hits such as Crazy, I Fall to Pieces, Sweet Dreams and Walking After Midnight...27 songs in all. The show's title was inspired by Cline's letters to Seger, which were consistently signed "Love ALWAYS... Patsy Cline."

For more information call 817-284-1200; website: www.ArtisanCT.com





