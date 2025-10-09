A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Comes to UTA's Mainstage Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The University of Texas at Arlington Department of Theatre Arts and Dance will present A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder with music by Steven Lutvak, lyrics by Lutvak and Robert L. Freedman, and book by Freedman.

The show runs for five performances in UTA's Mainstage Theatre from October 15th through 18th at 7:30pm, with a matinee performance on Sunday, October 19 at 2:00pm.

The show is directed by musical theatre Professor Anne Healy with Scenic Design by Ben Phillips, Co-Lighting Design by Brooke Ford and Solo Gallegos, Costume Design by Leah Mazur, and Sound Design by Bill Eickenloff. The show's music director is Vicky Nooe. Assistant Scenic Designers: Arlie Coker and Vie Walker; Props Designer, Justin Miller. Technical Director, DJ Badon.

The Hollywood Reporter said of its Broadway run that A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is "propelled by a rollicking story, humor of the most delectable amorality and the cleverest lyrics. . . . this bright little jewel is a legitimate treat." And indeed, it was. The musical would receive ten 2014 Tony Award nominations and win four including Best Musical. Director Healy says: "The department is thrilled to bring this zany and laugh-filled comedy to the stage. We've had so much fun working on this show and can't wait for you to experience it, too."