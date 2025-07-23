$445K in Grants Awarded to Dallas Arts Organizations by Moody Fund for the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Moody Fund for the Arts (MFA) has announced grant awards to 66 Dallas arts organizations for this year’s funding cycle. The grants, which range from $3,500 to $12,000, support a broad cross-section of small, emerging and historically marginalized arts organizations across numerous art forms including theatre, music, dance, visual arts, film, multimedia and more. Many of the programs provide cultural enrichment to underserved communities in Dallas.

“For small arts groups, finding financial support is hard, especially in those early years,” said Moody Foundation Chairman Francie Moody-Dahlberg. “These grants help support their programs, their operations and their vision so they can continue their impactful work and contribute to the vibrant cultural tapestry across the city.”

2025 marks the eighth year of MFA grantmaking. Since its first awards in 2018, MFA has awarded a total of $2,825,000 through 428 unique grants to 106 organizations, including 7 new organizations this year. MFA recipients must be based in Dallas, have budgets under $1M, and must be supported by the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture (OAC).

“The Moody Fund for the Arts continues to help small arts organizations make great strides in their programmatic and organizational growth,” said Martine Elyse Phillipe, OAC Director and a member of the MFA Executive Review Committee. “The arts run deep in Dallas, and we’re thrilled to see so many organizations receive this critical support that will help the city’s investments go even further.”

The fund awards flexible grants within five categories. This year saw entries in each category: General Program and Operating Cost Support (41); New Works, Commissions, and Unique Presentations (11); Community Focus Performances/Artist-in-Residency Programs (6); Cultural Equity, New Initiatives (6); Capacity Building (2).