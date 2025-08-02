2025-2026 Season METAMORPHOSIS Announced at Dallas Black Dance Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) has announced its 2025–2026 season, titled “METAMORPHOSIS,” featuring five world premieres alongside celebrated works that explore transformation, discovery, and the power of human expression through dance.

The 49th season marks a significant milestone as the company approaches its historic 50th anniversary celebration.

“Metamorphosis examines the unstoppable forces of movement and expression as vulnerability becomes artistry, the familiar transforms into the unexpected, and dance reshapes our understanding of the world around us,” said Interim Artistic Director, Richard A. Freeman Jr. “This season represents the collision of discovery and transformation that defines our artistic mission.”

The season will open with DBDT’s annual DanceAfrica celebration. This year marks a milestone as the company celebrates 20 years of hosting Dallas’ DanceAfrica tradition under the theme “Legacy of the Drum: 20 Years of Rhythm and Roots.” The landmark celebration includes a full week of free community events, featuring an African dance class led by special guest artist SOLE Defined at DBDT Studios and the DanceAfrica Festival & Marketplace in Klyde Warren Park.

SOLE Defined is a Washington, DC-based company that combines body percussion, tap dance and sand dance to create immersive performances with original musical orchestrations, sound and digital media techniques. They have performed at prestigious venues such as The Kennedy Center, Jacob’s Pillow, and The Lincoln Center.

The season also showcases several notable works, including “Lost in Memory” by the award-winning dancer and choreographer of Turkish-descent, Nejla Yatkin (Dance Magazine’s 25 To Watch & 2023 Gugghenheim Fellow). Originally premiered in 2006, this reflective and physically demanding work encourages audiences to contemplate the highs, lows, and rituals that define the human experience. This work will be featured in Director’s Choice Series: CATALYST (November 7-8, 2025).

The Cultural Awareness Series: KALEIDOSCOPE (February 13-15, 2026) program will highlight the showstopping “Nina Simone Project” by internationally-renowned choreographer and artistic pioneer Dianne McIntyre, a work that captures Nina Simone’s regal presence through choreography set to the legendary artist’s signature fusion of classical, jazz, soul, folk, gospel, blues, R&B and pop genres.

Dianne McIntyre’s extensive career spans four Broadway shows, 30 regional theatre productions, a London West End musical, two feature films, three television productions, stage movement for recording artists and created five original full-length dance dramas.

In commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the historic Montgomery Bus Boycotts, during Black History Month in February, the season will also feature “Bodies as Sites of Faith and Protest” by Tommie-Waheed Evans. Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “We Shall Overcome” speech, this powerful work explores the resilience and enduring strength of the Civil Rights Movement.

Tickets are on sale now! All performances will be available in-person or via streaming, continuing DBDT’s interactive hybrid model that was created in 2020 and has enabled DBDT to serve audiences in over 43 countries and 41 states.

2025/2026 SEASON CALENDAR

DanceAfrica - Legacy of the Drum: 20 Years of Rhythm and Roots

October 3-4 | 7:30 PM | Moody Performance Hall

CATALYST - Director’s Choice Series

November 7-8 | 7:30 PM |Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre

Behind the Scenes (FREE!)

November 24-25 | 12:00 PM | DBDT Studios

Black on Black

December 5-6 | 6:30 PM - 12:00 AM | DBDT Studios

Espresso Nutcracker

December 13 | 7:00 PM | Majestic Theatre

KALEIDOSCOPE

Cultural Awareness Series

February 13-15 | 7:30 PM & 3:00 PM | Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre

Rising Excellence

April 17-18 | 7:30 PM | Moody Performance Hall

PRISMATIC

Spring Celebration Series

May 15-16 | 7:30 PM | Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre