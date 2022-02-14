Tony Yazbeck Performs At Segerstrom Center For The Arts

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents Tony Yazbeck on March 24, 25 and 26, 2022 at the Samueli Theatre. Broadway triple threat Tony Yazbeck brings his signature style to the Segerstrom Center offering up a little song, a little dance, and whole lot of joy. Come enjoy an intimate evening of musical favorites that will be sure to entertain and transport you to a different time.

Since his Broadway debut as a newsboy in the 1989 revival of Gypsy, quintessential song-and-dance man Tony Yazbeck has continued to land coveted roles and garner critical acclaim-including a Tony Award nomination for the leading role in On the Town (2014). Most recently he was seen on Broadway in Flying over Sunset, as Cary Grant.

With "just the right balance of masculinity and vulnerability," Yazbeck creates a "spellbinding" one-man show, inviting audiences to join him on an honest, emotional journey along life's ups and downs as told through the lyrics of classic show tunes, new standards, and dazzling tap dancing.

Single tickets for Tony Yazbeck at Segerstrom Center for the Arts start at $89 and are now available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket discounts for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.

Tony Yazbeck most recently starred as Cary Grant in the new musical Flying Over Sunset on Broadway at Lincoln Center Theatre. He began his career at the age of 11 on Broadway in Gypsy with Tyne Daly. For the 2014 Broadway revival of On the Town, he won the Astaire Award and was nominated for Tony, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle awards for his virtuosic performance. He also starred in the Susan Stroman/Harold Prince-helmed Japan and Broadway productions of Prince of Broadway for which he received the Chita Rivera Award, as well as Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations.

His other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland (J.M. Barrie), Chicago (Billy Flynn), Irving Berlin's White Christmas (Phil Davis), Gypsy with Patti LuPone (Tulsa; Outer Critics Circle nomination), A Chorus Line (Al), Oklahoma!, and Never Gonna Dance. Off-Broadway credits include A Chorus Line (City Center), The Cradle Will Rock (Classic Stage), The Beast in the Jungle (Vineyard Theatre), The Scarlet Pimpernel and Crazy For You (both at David Geffen Hall), Fanny Hill (York Theatre), and for New York City Center Encores! he has appeared in Little Me, On the Town, Gypsy, The Apple Tree, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, and Pardon My English.

Regional theatre credits include Alliance, Barrington, Williamstown, Hartford Stage, Goodman, The Muny (St. Louis), Goodspeed (Connecticut Critics Circle Award), Signature (Helen Hayes Award), Trinity Rep, Paper Mill, and Old Globe. Yazbeck starred internationally in Kiss Me, Kate at the Royal Albert Hall in London under the baton of John Wilson.

His television and film credits include Billions, Smash, and the feature documentary Every Little Step. In concert he has appeared with the San Francisco Symphony under Michael Tilson Thomas; Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops under the baton of Steven Reineke; with National Symphony Orchestra at Wolf Trap with Michael Barrett; he was featured on the PBS Great Performances special The Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood with the Boston Symphony Orchestra; and he was most recently featured on PBS with The Kennedy Center at 50.

Mr. Yazbeck also stars in his own song and dance show. He recently premiered his solo concert at Lincoln Center's American Songbook series. His debut album, The Floor Above Me, has been released digitally and on CD by PS Classics. He will also make is New York directorial debut with Jekyll and Hyde at David Geffen Hall in February 2023.