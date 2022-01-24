The Rose Center Theater to Present INTO THE WOODS

Celebrating the life and legacy of Broadway's songwriting titan Stephen Sondheim, the Rose Center Theater will present his beloved and iconic musical Into the Woods this February 18 through March 6, 2022.

James Lapine (book) and Stephen Sondheim (music and lyrics) take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant piece...a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.

Follow the story of a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow could give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on an epic journey to break it. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

One of Stephen Sondheim's most popular works, Into the Woods is a musically sophisticated and fantastical show perfect for the entire family.

Presented at the Rose Center Theater, this Event will take place in accordance with health and safety guidelines put forth by the State of California and County of Orange. Due to social distancing guidelines, capacity for this Event will be limited, and advanced ticket purchase required.

Performance Details:



INTO THE WOODS

Music & Lyrics by: Stephen Sondheim

Book by: James Lapine

Directed by: Tim Nelson

Choreographed by: Jennifer Simpson-MATTHEWS

Production Design by: CHRIS CAPUTO

Location:

Rose Center Theater

14140 All American Way

Westminster, Ca 92683

Performances:

Friday February 18, 2021 at 7:30 PM

Saturday February 19, 2021 at 7:30 PM

Sunday February 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM

Friday February 25, 2021 at 7:30 PM

Saturday February 26, 2021 at 7:30 PM

Sunday February 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM

Friday March 4, 2021 at 7:30 PM

Saturday March 5, 2021 at 7:30 PM

Sunday March 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM

Tickets:

$18+

For More Information Visit: RoseCenterTheater.com