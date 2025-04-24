THESE SHINING LIVES to be Presented by The Curtis Theatre And Begins And Ends With 'A' Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Curtis Theatre and Begins and Ends with 'A' Productions will present "These Shining Lives," written by Melanie Marnich and directed by Amanda Hallman.

Based on the true story of the Radium Girls in the 1920s, "These Shining Lives" exposes the courage and tenacity of women who were considered expendable in their time. This meaningful story illuminates the lives, loves, and friendships of the women who refused to allow the company that stole their health to kill their spirits or endanger the lives of those who would come after them.

"These Shining Lives" is a timely reminder to value humanity over industry, life over profit, and the welfare of our society and planet over corporate greed. This production will be a stunning and thoughtful telling of the story of these oft-forgotten women and their families that honors their sacrifice, and celebrates their humor, humanity, and resilience.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be able to tell the story of these women, a story that unfortunately remains all too timely. Their lives were deemed to be worth less than the dollars the watch companies were raking in. Against all odds these women fought, not for themselves, but for those who would come after them, and I hope we never forget them," says Director Amanda Hallman, co-founder of Begins and Ends with 'A' Productions. "These were strong young women beginning to live full lives, and I love that the play has so many moments of humor, joy, and love. We've assembled an incredible cast that makes these moments shine."

"These Shining Lives" is yet another partnership between the Curtis Theatre and Begins and Ends with 'A' Productions. Previous partnerships include their award-winning productions of Lauren Gunderson's "The Revolutionists" and "Emilie: La Marquise Du Châtelet Defends Her Life Tonight."

The role of Catherine Donohue will be played by Emma Laird, OCTG Award Nominee for Best Leading Performance in a Musical for her role of "Girl" in the Curtis Theatre's "Once." Orange Curtain Review's 2024 Best Young Actor, Spike Pulice, returns to the Curtis Stage with Begins and Ends with 'A' for the role of Tom Donohue. They are joined by Genevieve Kauper as "Charlotte," Shelby Perlis as "Frances," Magan Tran as "Pearl," and Brian Fichtner as "Mr. Reed."

The production runs June 13th through June 22nd with Friday, Saturday, and Sunday showtimes: Friday 8:00pm, Saturday 3:00pm (June 21 only), 8:00pm, Sunday 3:00pm. Tickets: Adults $36, Seniors $32, Medical/Military/1st Responders $32, Students $28.

The Curtis Theatre is conveniently located in downtown Brea and offers an intimate setting with 199 seats and an expansive stage; "There really isn't a bad seat in the house." Free Parking. 1 Civic Center Circle, Brea, CA 92821.

