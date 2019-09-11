Sussman-Hoyt Productions, Inc. Opens Wildomar Movie Ranch

The wait is over! The official launch of the newly formed Sussman-Hoyt Productions, Inc. is finally here. This includes the premiere of its nearby Wildomar Movie Ranch. Specialty entertainment services are taken to the next level in the infotainment and edutainment categories.

Born from the explosion of the independent (indie) film market and the need for more affordable alternatives to Los Angeles County, Sussman-Hoyt Productions, Inc. (S-Hpro) is fast building a niche business that offers a variety of affordable filmmaking services customized to best meet each client's individual production needs.

Nestled in the heart of SoCal's vast Inland Empire's Southern Riverside County region, the launch of S-Hpro's Wildomar Movie Ranch offers filmmakers a blank canvas of wide open, private and secure acreage with more cost effective and time-sensitive options of value-added services (i.e., city/town sets, animal extras, trailers, and props) than those found ninety minutes away in Los Angeles. Other filming properties throughout the Inland Empire are also available through S-Hpro.

No longer the need to drive the monotonous commute to Hollywood studios to find ideal filming locations, quality shoots, scheduled coordination, and professional results, Sussman-Hoyt Productions, Inc. offers a practical alternative, ideal for indie filmmakers and convenient for local clients. "The time is right for starting this type of venture and we are excited to welcome a production company to our area!" according to the Riverside County Film Commission.

From feature and short films, documentaries, vignettes, podcasts, commercials, event commemorations, to set designs and musical production/recordings, Sussman-Hoyt Productions, Inc. delivers a client-centric approach and multiple service options to accommodate most sized projects and budgets.

S-Hpro also offers a sound studio, drone photography and graphics, indoor/outdoor green screen services as well as an isolation green screen booth to engineer special effects and create limitless virtual location possibilities.

Reviews are in; their work is captivating. "Marvelous" and "Magnificent" expressed by acclaimed critics from Wasserman Media, describing Sussman-Hoyt Productions, Inc. recently released works.

About Sussman-Hoyt Productions, Inc.:

Sussman-Hoyt Productions, Inc. is a California based corporation founded by CK Sussman (CEO) and LE Hoyt (COO) - two seasoned professionals with back lot film studio and LA music studio work to their credits. Both Sussman and Hoyt are seasoned professionals with independent proven track records as successful business owners.



While CK Sussman learned the inner workings of the entertainment world early in his career from Universal Studios backlot, he has more recently attracted a loyal following, becoming a social media sensation for his original musical compositions and elaborate musical arrangements with accompanying videos. LE Hoyt earned her Bachelor's and Master's from prestigious Chapman University and is a part-time university professor in the California State University system. Hoyt started her career as a non-contracted studio musician for the Motion Picture industry, both as a pianist and as a singer.

Learn more at: https://sussman-hoyt.com





