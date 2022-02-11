Segerstrom Center for the Arts Announces March Events

As the month of March is drawing near, Segerstrom Center for the Arts is excited to announce a full line-up of events to be held on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza. Since opening in October 2017, Segerstrom Center has welcomed over 100,000 visitors to Argyros Plaza at nearly 360 free and low-cost events. All month long Segerstrom is bringing back fan-favorite events by popular demand, including Tuesday Night Dance (March 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29), Rock Paper Scissors (March 6), and Silent Disco (March 11).

Kicking off the month is Tuesday Night Dance, March 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29, back with Broadway-style dance classes that will have you singing and dancing along all March. With a ticket price of $10 per person, these fun, upbeat, community classes are designed for all ages and abilities and will be taught by Lauren Lim Jackson. Jackson is a Broadway, film, and television actress originally from Orange County, CA. A graduate of Harvard University, Ms. Jackson's credits include the Broadway casts of Finian's Rainbow, Wonderland, Memphis, Motown the Musical, and Pretty Woman the Musical. Her film and TV credits include Spielberg's The Post, The Blacklist, High Maintenance, and Natalie on Fox's Almost Family. She is currently the Director of Musical Theatre at the Orange County School of the Arts.

Rock, Paper, Scissors: ¡DAMAS! takes place on the Julianne and George Argyros plaza on Sunday, March 6 with an afternoon of arts activities, live music, and delicious food to celebrate International Women's Month. This year's Rock, Paper, Scissors: ¡DAMAS! will honor inspiring women creators with a fun-filled afternoon, starting with an array of activities at 3:00pm and a performance by punk rock band, Go Betty Go, at 4:00pm.

Go Betty Go have established themselves as one of punk rock's most exciting forces with their signature rough-and-tumble sound and rich, engaging energy. Originally formed in 2000, Go Betty Go is driven by Betty Cisneros' big, roaring guitar, singer Nicolette Vilar's soulful, siren call, the momentous urgency of Michelle Rangel's bass, and Aixa Vilar's tumultuous drumming. Today, Go Betty Go have claimed their place as some of the brightest, boldest women in punk rock!

Silent Disco is back by popular demand on Friday March 11. Guests are invited for a night out with The Silent DJs, who'll battle to set the perfect soundtrack for the evening on the dance floor. With three channels of crowd favorites to choose from, there's room for everyone to find their groove on a complimentary pair of light-up headphones! Tickets are $25 per person and all guests are encouraged to bring their best moves.

JULIANNE AND GEORGE ARGYROS PLAZA EVENTS

MARCH 2022

Segerstrom Center for the Arts - Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA

Tuesday Night Dance: Broadway

Tuesdays, March 1, 8, 15, 22, & 29

6:30 - 7:30 pm, check-in at 6:00

$10 per person

Rock, Paper, Scissors: ¡DAMAS!

Sunday, March 6

3:00 - 5:00 pm

Free and open to the public (no RSVP required)

Segerstrom Silent Disco

Friday, March 11

7:00 - 10:00 pm; doors open 6:30 pm

$25 per person

For event information visit - SCFTA.org

In person and Phone-

The Box Office

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

Monday 10am - 2pm

Tuesday through Friday 12pm - 5pm

Saturday and Sunday Closed

Online - SCFTA.org

Group Sales - (714) 755-0236

Audience Advisory: Our updated COVID-19 policy requires ticket holders to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to attend all indoor performances and events at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. "Fully vaccinated" means your performance is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose. To enter the theatre, please bring a photo ID (for guests over 18 years old) and proof of vaccination, either your physical vaccination card, a picture of your vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record. Most California residents may request a digital vaccination record at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov

Any ticket holders (including those under age 12) without proof of being fully vaccinated can present a negative COVID-19 test (PCR taken within 48 hours or antigen taken within 6 hours) of the performance. Along with their ticket, attendees will need to bring either documentation of a negative COVID-19 test result, emailed result, or picture of results showing a negative diagnosis as well as the date and their name. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Masks (over the mouth and nose) are required at all times for all ticket holders (ages 2 and up) regardless of vaccination status in all indoor spaces. Disposable 3-ply surgical masks, N95, KN95, or KF94 masks are recommended.

Performance ticket holders who do not comply with these policies will not be admitted.