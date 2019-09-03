Segerstrom Center Celebrates Hispanic Culture With Fall Lineup Of Events

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is offering a rich blend of performances and events that celebrate Hispanic culture through the month of December. Center Executive Vice President Judy Morr said, "We are so pleased to present these exciting events that represent the lasting influence of Spain, Mexico and Latin America on Orange County. These are opportunities for all of us to come together and learn about and experience these beautiful traditions."



Performances begin on September 13 when all are invited to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with El Grito - A Celebration of Mexican Independence, presented in collaboration with the Consulate of Mexico in Santa Ana. Then, kicking off the 2019 - 2020 Family Series is bilingual musician Sonia De Los Santos whose messages of cultural bridge-building will inspire children and families of all backgrounds (September 21 - 22). The series continues with Sugar Skull! A Día de los Muertos Musical Adventure (November 9 - 10), which delves into the rich, tuneful traditions of the Mexican holiday.



Six-time Grammy Award winner Lila Downs returns to the Center with a brand new show Día de Muertos: AL CHILE for one night only (October 27), followed by world renowned flamenco dancer Farruquito, whose new show Farruquito Flamenco celebrates the passionate dance style, featuring original musical composition and choreography by Farruquito (November 6).



Lastly, ring in the holidays with two seasonal shows: the Center's popular annual presentation of Fiesta Navidad (December 19) and Grammy-winning Spanish Harlem Orchestra's energetic Salsa Navidad - an irresistible evening of salsa and Latin jazz (December 21).





El Grito

September 13, 2019 | Friday from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m.

FREE on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza



¡Oye! Celebrate Mexican Independence, discover Mexico's cultural heritage and enjoy live music and performances from talented local groups including Mariachi Infantil R.h.y.t.m.o., Pilares de México, Danza de Tecuanes, and Chinelos. Singers Ariana Martínez and David Mendoza and ballet folklórico groups Orgullo Guerrerense and Nostalgía Calentana Guerrerense will complete the evening's festivities! Presented in collaboration with the Consulate of Mexico in Santa Ana.



Sonia De Los Santos

September 21 - 22, 2019 | Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.; Sunday at 1:00 and 3:30 p.m.

Samueli Theater. Tickets are $20.



Born in Monterrey, Mexico and described as "one of the Latin Children's music artists you should know" by Billboard, De Los Santos performs positive, multicultural, music that delights and engages families. Singing in both English and Spanish, her messages of joyful community, music-making, and cultural bridge-building inspire and excite children and grown-ups of all background.



Lila Downs' Día de Muertos: AL CHILE

October 27, 2019 | Sunday at 7:00 p.m.

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Tickets start at $39.



One of Mexico's greatest singers and cultural ambassadors, Lila Downs brings her unique interpretation of traditional Mexican and Mesoamerican music, with Día de Muertos: AL CHILE. The program features a blend of ballet folklorico and mariachi as the singer is joined by Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company, the premiere folk ballet company in Los Angeles, and Mariachi Femenil Flores Mexicanas, the leading all-female mariachi group in the Southwest.



Farruquito Flamenco

November 6, 2019 | Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Tickets start at $39.



Heir to one of the most revered Gypsy flamenco dynasties in Spain, Farruquito returns to the Center with his brand new show Farruquito Flamenco as part of its North American Tour. In this new production, Farruquito has blended his own original music and choreography and expanded his company with additional musicians and dancers to honor the historic lineage of flamenco. Said The New York Times of this distinguished performer, "He is one of today's superlative dance artists."



Sugar Skull! A Día de los Muertos Musical Adventure

November 9 - 10, 2019 | Saturday and Sunday at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Samueli Theater. Tickets are $20.



Young Vita thinks her family has gone loco planning a celebration for deceased loved ones. Why throw a party for the dead? But when a candy skeleton, on her abuelita's cemetery ofrenda, suddenly springs to life, Vita finds herself on a magical, musical journey to unravel the true meaning of Día de los Muertos. Sugar Skull! is a joyous, heartfelt adventure that delves into the rich, tuneful traditions of Día de los Muertos. Featuring Mexico Beyond Mariachi, a company of gifted musicians and dancers rooted in Mexican traditions, this colorful stage production is the perfect fall entertainment for youth and family audiences alike.



Fiesta Navidad

December 19, 2019 | Thursday at 8:00 p.m.

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Tickets start at $29.



One of Orange County's most beloved annual holiday presentation returns as the Grammy Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos present their seasonal favorite show Fiesta Navidad. Ring in the holidays with this colorful celebration of Mexican holiday traditions filled with music and dance for the whole family.



Spanish Harlem Orchestra: Salsa Navidad

December 21, 2019 | Saturday at 7:00 and 9:00 p.m.

Samueli Theater. Tickets start at $39.



Celebrate the winter holidays with the Segerstrom Center debut of the two-time Grammy-winning Salsa and Latin Jazz band that will make you want to stand up and dance. It simply doesn't get any better when this Latin jazz powerhouse exudes energy on stage with musical precision that captivates audiences until the last note is played.





