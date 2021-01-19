Segerstrom Center Announces Musical Theater Program for February 2021

One enthusiastic parent whose child participated in Segerstrom Center for the Arts' Musical Theatre Training Program this past fall said, "Please offer more musical theatre classes soon!" And so, the Center's Education Department has announced a new series of classes for aspiring young performers ages 9-18 in February. Students of all experience levels are welcome for this 5-class virtual program, where they will be coached in musical theater performance and technique by some of the industry's leading live stage professional artists and educators. The classes will be live but virtual Tuesdays and Thursdays February 9, 11, 16,18 and 23. Because the classes are live, there is immediate interaction between students and faculty while everyone remains completely safe. Classes will focus on musical theater performance, acting, improv and dance. The Winter 2021 Fall Musical Theater Program will have two tracks, one for students ages 9-13 and one for ages 14-18. Entrance is not audition-based, so registration is on a first-come, first-served basis, and capacity is limited. Tuition for all five classes is $150, and registration can be completed online at https://www.scfta.org/Engage-and-Learn/Camps-and-Classes/Virtual-Musical-Theater-Classes/Overview.aspx

Classes will be 60-75 minutes in length. Classes for students 9-13 years of age will be at 4:00pm, and classes for students 14-18 years of age will be at 6:00pm. Sessions are listed below:

Tuesday, February 9 - Musical Theater Thursday February 18 - Acting

Faculty: Chandra Lee Schwartz Faculty: Ben McFadden

4pm: Ages 9-13 4pm: Ages 9-13

6pm: Ages 14-18 6pm: Ages 14-18

Thursday, February 11 - Dance Tuesday, February 23 - Musical Theater

Faculty: Hector Guerrero Faculty: Chandra Lee Schwartz

4pm: Ages 9-13 4pm: Ages 9-13

6pm: Ages 14-18 6pm: Ages 14-18

Tuesday, February 16 - Dance

Faculty: Cheryl Baxter

4pm: Ages 9-13

6pm: Ages 14-18

Among esteemed faculty for the 2020 inaugural fall program: Cheryl Baxter (First National Touring companies of Cats and 42nd Street, films Xanadu, Grease 2, television Criminal Minds, How I Met Your Mother and Netflix's Lucifer), Chandra Lee Schwartz (National Touring company of Hairspray, Broadway and National Touring productions of Wicked and Broadway revival of Gypsy), Hector Guerrero (Broadway tours of West Side Story, Evita and 42nd Street) and Ben McFadden (Seattle Shakespeare Company, Seattle Children's Theatre).

Faculty Biographies

Cheryl Baxter has been in the entertainment business for more than 35 years, working in theater, commercials, film and television. She started her career as an assistant choreographer to Gene Kelly and Kenny Ortega in Coppola's film, One from the Heart and went on to assist Meryl Streep in Death Becomes Her. She has worked on over 20 films, including Xanadu, Tap, Grease 2, Pennies From Heaven, 500 Days of Summer, This Is It with Michael Jackson and The Muppet Movie. She has danced beside such legends as Gregory Hines, Sammy Davis Jr. The Nicholas Brothers and Donald O'Connor. Television credits include Bless this Mess, Veep, Criminal Minds, How I Met Your Mother, and the Netflix Series Lucifer, to name a few. Cheryl has performed in the Los Angeles and First National companies of Cats and 42nd Street and was in the Broadway telecast of Sophisticated Ladies. She has directed and choreographed theater productions all over the world and has worked extensively for Disney and Sesame Street Live. She is one of the producers of the World Choreography Awards honoring choreographers in all forms of media and currently teaches at AMDA, AADA and UCLA.

Chandra Lee Schwartz is a stage actress, singer, and theater educator known for her role as Glinda in the Broadway and National Touring productions of the musical Wicked. She also appeared in the National Tour and Broadway production of Hairspray and in the 2003 Broadway revival of Gypsy, starring Bernadette Peters, directed by Sam Mendes. She graduated from AMDA, NYC and has appeared in many shows and festivals in New York City and all over the country. Chandra originated the role of Annie in the world premiere of Sleepless in Seattle, The Musical, at The Pasadena Playhouse and appeared in the NBC sitcom Crowded and on IFC's Comedy Bang Bang. In addition to acting and singing, Chandra has been teaching acting and musical theater at AMDA College and Conservatory in LA as well as private coaching since 2013.

Hector Guerrero is a dancer, choreographer and dance instructor. He currently teaches at AMDA and UCLA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in child development and a teaching credential in Elementary Education. His performance credits include the Broadway Tours of Jerome Robbins' West Side Story, Evita and 42nd Street. Hector has also performed in regional productions of A Chorus Line with Bebe Neuwirth, No No Nanette with Susan Egan and Wonderful Town with Faith Prince and in music videos for Björk, the Foo Fighters and Ice-T. As a choreographer, his work has been seen in many Off-Broadway, International and Regional productions including Off-Broadway's Gimme a Break, Concert of Excellence at Lincoln Center and the China premiere of Big Fish.

Ben McFadden is a Pacific Northwest native who transplanted to Los Angeles two years ago. Ben has taught and performed with organizations and theaters across the Pacific Northwest area including Seattle Children's Theatre, Book-It Repertory Theatre, Seattle Shakespeare Company and others. Acting credits include: The Librarian's (TNT), Jane the Virgin (CW), Where the Wild Things Are (Seattle Children's Theatre), Hamlet, Romeo & Juliet, Othello (Seattle Shakespeare Company) Slaughterhouse Five, Treasure Island (Book-It Repertory Theatre Company) History Boys, Vertical Hour (Artswest), and Marisol (The Collision Project). Ben is the current Assistant Camp Director for a theater camp at the Icicle Creek Center for the Arts in Leavenworth, WA.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is an acclaimed arts institution as well as a beautiful multi-disciplinary cultural campus. It is committed to supporting artistic excellence, offering unsurpassed experiences and to engaging the entire community in new and exciting ways through the unique power of live performance as well as a diverse array of inspiring arts-based education and community engagement programs.

Previously called the Orange County Performing Arts Center, Segerstrom Center is Orange County's largest non-profit arts organization. In addition to its six performance venues, Segerstrom Center is also home to the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School and Studio D: Arts School for All (formerly the School of Dance and Music for Children with Disabilities).

The Center presents a broad range of programming for audiences of all ages, featuring international ballet and dance companies, national tours of top Broadway shows, jazz and cabaret, contemporary artists, classical music performed by renowned chamber orchestras and ensembles, family-friendly programming, and free performances on its plaza, such as outdoor movie screenings, concerts, community and cultural festivals.

Segerstrom Center is a leader among the nation's performing arts centers for providing education programs designed to inspire young people through the arts. The Center's programs reach hundreds of thousands of students each year in five Southern California counties. The CDI supports flagship artistic programming and a wide range of projects that celebrate innovation, nurture creativity and engage audiences of the future. The Center Without Boundaries develops partnerships with non-cultural organizations to help them in their own efforts to respond to the ever-changing needs of the community.