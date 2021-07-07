Philharmonic Society of Orange County Announces 2021-22 Season; Joshua Bell, London Symphony, and More!

After a year of being apart, Philharmonic Society of Orange County has announced the programming for its 2021-22 season with a planned return to Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Irvine Barclay Theatre, and Soka Performing Arts Center.

The season will kick off on October 8 with cellist Zlatomir Fung.

Highlights of the lineup include Pinchas Zukerman, as well as Joshua Bell performing with London's Academy of St Martin in the Fields. The season will also feature the London Symphony, the Royal Philharmonic, and the Russian National Orchestra.

Performers also include pianist-composer Gabriela Montero, the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, bassist Edgar Meyer and the Scottish Ensemble, and a celebration of Astor Piazzolla's centennial with violinist Philippe Quint and members of the Joffrey Ballet.

Learn more about the full lineup at https://www.philharmonicsociety.org/concerts-tickets/2122season.

Season subscription packages are also now available! Receive the best value as well as exclusive benefits with a curated series, ranging from four to sixteen concerts, from the Philharmonic's season.

For more information, contact the Patron Services Department. Office hours are Mondays through Fridays, 9am to 5pm.

Call: 949.553.2422

E-mail: BoxOffice@philharmonicsociety.org

Mail: 1124 Main Street, Suite B, Irvine, CA 92614

Learn more at https://www.philharmonicsociety.org/concerts-tickets/subscriptions.