Julianne and George Argyros Plaza to Host April and May Events

Spring is here and so are our upcoming events on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza. Since opening in October 2017, Segerstrom Center has welcomed over 100,000 visitors to Argyros Plaza and hosted over 360 free and low-cost events. This Spring will feature a variety of fun and familiar favorites, and brand new events including Tuesday Night Dance: K-pop (April 5, 12, 19 & 26), Garden Party on the Plaza (April 23), Tuesday Night Dance: Bollywood (May 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31), and Plaza Prom (May 28).

Every Tuesday in April and May we bring back our fan-favorite Tuesday Night Dance on the plaza. Tuesday Night Dance is fun, upbeat, and designed for all ages and abilities-all are welcome, no dance experience required. Come ready to groove in April with instructor Jamie Kim, who will teach choreography set to K-pop hits. Jamie has been teaching K-pop dance cover choreography and K-pop dance fitness classes since 2019 in Irvine, with experience in instructing adults and kids at all levels. Her teaching style focuses on explaining the details on each movement in simple and engaging ways so that anyone can easily learn and enjoy. In May, instructor Apra Bhandari returns to the Plaza with all new Bollywood themed choreography and workouts. Trained in several styles of dance including Kathak (an Indian classical dance form), Apra loves to combine the fun beats of Bollywood with energetic movements to create the perfect cardio class that everyone can enjoy.

On April 23, we celebrate all things spring at Garden Party on the Plaza. It's an afternoon of fresh springtime art activities with local artist Sandy Cisneros and an even fresher set by Very Be Careful, whose exhilarating mix of music is sure to have even the shyest of wallflowers on their feet! A Caribbean soul and a California heart have sustained two decades of ceaseless romp-downs and raucous times for L.A.'s vallenato veteranos, inciting thousands to boogie to the Colombian coastal beat. Renowned for their Colombian vallenato and cumbia, Very Be Careful has helped to popularize the beauty of this 1950s-1970s sound around the world. Pumped at the clubs across the Americas and ripped in cyberspace and airwaves across the globe, Very Be Careful brings together everyone who knows early roots sounds and a stripped down parranda are the fiercest and funniest way to party.

On May 28, plaza-goers will have the chance to relive (or redo) their prom with an evening under the stars. Plaza Prom will include a throwback dance party complete with a DJ and a live band, an over-the-top prom photo op, spiked punch from George's Café, and a mix of 80s-90s hits played by SoCal favorite Eclectik. Their high energy performances and innovative song mashups are filled with R&B, pop, funk and salsa influences that keep the crowd dancing all night long.

JULIANNE AND GEORGE ARGYROS PLAZA EVENTS

SPRING 2022

Segerstrom Center for the Arts - Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA

Tuesday Night Dance: K-pop

Tuesdays, April 5, 12, 19, & 26

6:30 pm - 7:30 pm, check-in at 6:00 pm

$10 per person

Garden Party on the Plaza

Saturday, April 23

1:00 pm - 2:00 pm - Spring art activities with Sandy Cisneros (all supplies provided)

2:00 pm - 3:00 pm - Very Be Careful

Free with RSVP



Tuesday Night Dance: Bollywood

Tuesdays, May 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31

6:30 pm - 7:30 pm, check-in at 6:00 pm

$10 per class or $20 for monthly pass (5 classes)

Saturday, May 287:00 pm - 10:00 pm$10 per person

For event information visit - SCFTA.org

600 Town Center DriveCosta Mesa, CA 92626

Monday 10am - 2pmTuesday through Friday 12pm - 5pmSaturday and Sunday Closed

The Box Office Phone Info (714) 556-2787, Monday - Friday 10am-5pm



Online - SCFTA.org

Group Sales - (714) 755-0236

Our current COVID-19 policy requires ticket holders aged 15 and older to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to attend all indoor performances and events at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Fully vaccinated means your performance is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose. To enter the theatre, please bring a photo ID (for guests over 18 years old) and proof of vaccination, either your physical vaccination card, a picture of your vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record. Most California residents may request a digital vaccination record at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov

Ticket holders without proof of vaccination can present a negative COVID-19 test (PCR taken within 48 hours or antigen taken within 24 hours) of the performance. Along with their ticket, attendees will need to bring either documentation of a negative COVID-19 test result, emailed result, or a picture of results showing a negative diagnosis as well as the date and their name. At-home tests will not be accepted.

As of April 1, masks are not required but are strongly recommended for all ticket holders.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is an innovative, nonprofit arts organization committed to supporting artistic excellence, creating impactful educational programs, and dedicated to engaging a culturally connected, inclusive and vital Orange County community for all, through the power of live performance.

As the leading cultural arts hub, the Center presents a variety of programming with performances by international dance companies, Broadway national tours, jazz and cabaret musicians, chamber orchestras and ensembles, comedy, and speaker series. Through the Education and Community Engagement departments, the Center also delivers family-friendly programming and performances on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza; these events include outdoor movie screenings, concerts, dance classes, diverse festivals and more.

With six venues on a beautiful multi-disciplinary campus, Segerstrom Center for the Arts proudly serves as the artistic home to three of the region's major performing arts organizations: Pacific Symphony, Philharmonic Society of Orange County and Pacific Chorale as well as two independently acclaimed organizations: Tony Award®-winning South Coast Repertory and a site designated as the future home of the Orange County Museum of Art. Segerstrom Center is also home to the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School and Studio D, Arts School for All Abilities.