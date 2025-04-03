Irvine Barclay Theatre Celebrates 35th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Irvine Barclay Theatre, one of Orange County’s top performing arts venues, will kick off its 35th season of bringing top-tier artists to Southern California with a community celebration of music and dance the weekend of Sept. 27 and 28.

Known for its intimate setting that provides unique experiences and personal interactions with Grammy winning and other acclaimed performers, Irvine Barclay Theatre presents renowned artists in a wide range of genres, from jazz, classical, folk, pop, and global music, to comedy, dance, theater, captivating speakers, and more.

Tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now, with more shows to be announced. Performances include:

National Choreographer’s Initiative (NCI), July 26, 2025, 8pm

The prestigious National Choreographer’s Initiative (NCI) was founded by award-winning choreographer Molly Lynch, who serves as artistic director and is a current Professor of Dance at the Claire Trevor School of the Arts at UC Irvine. NCI is a Southern California project with national influence, designed to promote professional dance and to support the national dance community. Annually since 2004, NCI invites four choreographers and 16 dancers hailing from national dance companies to participate in this creative project that culminates in the community seeing contemporary ballets performed for the first time. Since its inception, 35 of the pieces born from this program have been premiered and performed by major dance companies.

Gershwin Swings: The Barclay Jazz & Beyond Orchestra, Sept. 12, 2025, 8pm

The Barclay Jazz & Beyond Orchestra is comprised of respected local musicians dedicated to exploring jazz and popular music through the creation and presentation of unique and entertaining concert programs, along with world-class guest soloists. Led by Shelly Berg, the Tom and Mayumi Adams Music Director, this 19-piece big band brings a fresh approach to the genre through new compositions, compelling arrangements of jazz classics. The performance will feature guest artists Patti Austin and Paquito D’Rivera and together, they will pay homage to the music of American composers George and Ira Gershwin.

Jose Limón Dance Company, Sept. 25, 2025, 8pm

The Limón Dance Company (LDC) has been at the vanguard of dance since its inception in 1946. The first dance group to tour internationally under the auspices of the State Department, and first modern dance company to perform at Lincoln Center in New York, it has performed twice at The White House. The José Limón Dance Foundation, with Company and Institute, is the recipient of a 2008 National Medal of the Arts. José Limón has a special place in American culture for a social awareness that transcended distinct groups to address how we all search for commonality. It is with this ethos that the Dance Company continues to commission works by critically acclaimed and emerging international voices 50 years after Limón’s passing. His works continue to influence the evolution of the art form with their arresting visual clarity, theatricality, and rhythmic and musical life.

Raiatea Helm: A Legacy of Hawaiian Song & String, Sept. 26, 2025, 8pm

Raiatea Helm, a two-time Grammy nominee and multiple Nā Hō kū Hanohano awards recipient, is recognized as one of Hawaii’s premier female vocalists. Among her awards, she was honored in Hawaii four times as Female Vocalist of the Year. A master of the art of leo kiʻe kiʻe – Hawaiian falsetto – she shares her pure, crystalline voice and passionate knowledge of Hawaiʻi’s rich history through traditional mele [songs]. Her music career spans 20 years and includes seven albums, recorded and performed with legendary musicians including Keola Beamer, Aunty Genoa Keawe, Keali’i Reichel, Willie K and Mick Fleetwood. Her most recent album, A Legacy of Hawaiian Song and String, Volume 1, revives song selections composed, performed and popularized in the Hawaiian Islands in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Joshua Redman Group: Where are We Tour, Sept. 27, 2025, 8pm

Over the past three decades, jazz artist Joshua Redman has consistently demonstrated how to honor the genre’s verities while expanding its reach in contemporary settings. On where are we, the saxophonist, composer and bandleader’s first recording as a Blue Note artist, he delivers one of his most challenging and compelling albums to date, in a program featuring brilliant supporting partners and – in a first for Redman – built around a dynamic vocalist, Gabrielle Cavassa. The program includes unique arrangements of classics like “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” intertwined with Thelonious Monk’s “San Francisco Holiday” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Streets of Philadelphia.”

David Nail, Oct. 4, 8pm

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter and Grammy nominee David Nail is a true artist and tour de force as his country songs pull no punches in evoking the demons with which he has wrestled through much of his life. Nail’s creative maturity reflects in both his songwriting and vocal ability, widely hailed as one of the best male voices in Nashville. His quality and storytelling over his nearly two-decade career is what keeps music lovers coming back and gaining popularity with others. From early hits like “Red Light” and “Let It Rain” to his deeply personal work on “Oh, Mother,” Nail’s music is as heartfelt as it is unforgettable.

Jake Shimabukuro, Oct. 5, 2025, 5pm

Widely recognized as “the Jimi Hendrix of the ukulele,” Jake Shimabukuro has become a one-man army advancing the ukulele cause. In the hands of Shimabukuro, the traditional Hawaiian instrument is stretched and molded into a complex and bold new musical force, creating a sound that’s technically masterful, emotionally powerful, and utterly unique in the music world. Shimabukuro has taken the ukulele to points previously thought impossible, completely reinventing the tiny instrument while picking up millions of fans throughout the world.

Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage, Oct. 11, 2025, 7pm

Prepare to be amazed, baffled, and thoroughly entertained as Michael Carbonaro, the master of magical mischief, takes the stage! Best known for his hit TV series The Carbonaro Effect, Carbonaro has spent years astonishing unsuspecting people with mind-blowing illusions disguised as everyday occurrences. From making objects appear out of thin air to convincing people the impossible is real, his hidden-camera magic has left audiences in awe and stitches. VIP tickets include an exclusive post-show Meet and Greet with Michael Carbonaro.

National Theatre Live (NTL): The Importance of being Earnest, Oct. 12, 2025, 3pm

Three-time Olivier Award-winner Sharon D. Clarke is joined by Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who; Sex Education) in this joyful reimagining of Oscar Wilde’s most celebrated comedy. While assuming the role of a dutiful guardian in the country, Jack lets loose in town under a false identity. Meanwhile, his friend Algy adopts a similar facade. Hoping to impress two eligible ladies, the gentlemen find themselves caught in a web of lies they must carefully navigate. Max Webster (Life of Pi) directs this hilarious story of identity, impersonation and romance, filmed live from The National Theatre in London.

Tangle Live! A Gathering of the Tangle Community, Oct. 24, 2025, 8pm

Step into the center of today’s most pressing and newsworthy conversations at Tangle Live! This unique event combines in-depth political analysis, dynamic debates, expert insights, and an audience Q&A. Tangle Media founder and moderator Isaac Saul will be joined by special guests as they break down the latest political developments, explore cultural movements, and challenge perspectives with thought-provoking discussions. Whether you're drawn to the facts, the debate, or the humor, this show is for anyone who cares about the world and where it's headed. Tangle Live! brings your favorite content to life like never before.

Jump in the Line! A Musical Celebration of Harry Belafonte with René Marie, Oct. 25, 2025, 8pm

Grammy-nominated vocalist and songwriter René Marie pays homage to the iconic Jamaica-born and Calypsonian actor, singer and activist Harry Belafonte. Rene Marie will perform Belefonte’s best-known songs including “Jump in the Line,” “Day O!,” “Man Smart (Woman Smarter),” and others. In a span of two decades, 11 recordings and countless stage performances, vocalist René Marie has cemented her reputation as not only a singer but also a composer, arranger, theatrical performer and teacher. Rooted in jazz traditions laid down by Ella Fitzgerald, Dinah Washington and other leading ladies of past generations, she borrows various elements of folk, R&B and even classical and country to create a captivating hybrid style.

Chee-Yun Kim, Oct. 26, 2025, 5pm

Violinist Chee-Yun Kim's flawless technique, dazzling tone, and compelling artistry have enraptured audiences on five continents. Charming, charismatic, and deeply passionate about her art, Chee-Yun continues to carve a unique place for herself in the ever-evolving world of classical music. Her most recent recording, Serenata Notturno, released by Decca/Korea, is an album of light classics that went platinum within six months of its release. Chee-Yun plays a violin made by Francesco Ruggieri in 1669. It is rumored to have been buried with a previous owner for 200 years and has been profiled by The Washington Post.

Sarod Virtuoso Amjad Ali Khan with Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, Nov. 1, 2025, 8pm

Amjad Ali Khan is one of the undisputed sarod masters in the world. Born to sarod maestro Haafiz Ali Khan, he gave his first performance at the age of six and is credited with reinventing the technique of playing the sarod. Over the course of a distinguished career spanning more than six decades, Amjad Ali Khan has become known as a virtuoso, winning numerous accolades including a Grammy nomination, the Crystal Award by the World Economic Forum, Unicef's National Ambassadorship, and the Fukuoka Cultural grand prize. He has performed at venues the world over including Carnegie Hall and the Royal Albert Hall, as well as at the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize Concert in 2014 in Oslo, Norway. He will be joined by his sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, each displaying their seventh-generation musical lineage.

Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System, Nov. 2, 2025, 1pm and 5pm

TheaterWorksUSA presents a family musical production of The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System, based on the popular book series published by Scholastic books. Families will love watching their favorite characters from the classic book and TV series explore the atmosphere on Mercury, Venus, and Mars on an epic interplanetary field trip. Guided by Ms. Frizzle, the class must pull together to find their way across the galaxy while learning as much about teamwork as they do about the solar system. Recommended for ages 4-10.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Wild & Swingin’ Holiday Party, Nov. 30, 3025, 5pm

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s unique and spirited “Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party” has become an eagerly anticipated annual family event throughout the country. Drawing on a rich catalogue of holiday classics and Christmas originals from the band’s two full-length holiday albums, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy returns to Irvine Barclay Theatre with its fun and quirky take on the holidays includes the classic holiday songs “Jingle Bells,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “Winter Wonderland,” Chuck Berry’s “Run, Run Rudolph,” and “Frosty the Snowman,” among many others.

Swingin’ Through the Holidays: The Barclay Jazz & Beyond Orchestra, Dec. 10, 2025, 8pm

In this special holiday performance, The Barclay Jazz & Beyond Orchestra, a group of talented local musicians led by Shelly Berg, the Tom and Mayumi Adams Music Director, will entertain the audience with classic holiday songs and carols. Joining the big band will be guest artists Ann Hampton Callaway and Kirk Whalum.

The Nutcracker presented by Festival Ballet Theatre, Dec. 6 - 24

A cherished holiday classic perfect for all ages, “The Nutcracker” is a beloved tradition at Irvine Barclay Theatre. Festival Ballet Theatre’s breathtaking production features superb, colorful scenery and dazzling costumes, which make this age-old tradition sparkle like new. Be swept away by Tchaikovsky’s iconic score as the Sugar Plum Fairy, our heroine, Clara, and a cast of hundreds take you on a magical journey to mystical lands. This full-length traditional production is choreographed and directed by Festival Ballet Theatre’s Artistic Director, Salwa Rizkalla, and features world-renowned guest artists, FBT’s professional company dancers, and exceptional young talent from across the Southland.

Kings Return Presents: We Four Kings Holiday Show, Dec. 11, 2025, 8pm

Dallas vocal group Kings Return have earned a loyal following for their diverse, dynamic, and utterly smooth a cappella sound. Discovered after a series of bare-bones stairwell performances went viral, the four-piece has earned comparisons to iconic acts Take 6 and Boyz II Men. Since 2020, their gospel style has evolved to incorporate elements of R&B, jazz, gospel, soul, and radio pop – all built on solid, classical foundations. The quartet, whose Bee Gees cover “How Deep is Your Love” earned a Grammy nomination, is composed of tenor Vaughn Faison, bass Gabe Kunda, tenor JE McKissic, and baritone Jamall Williams. From the electrifying opener, “Carol of the Bells,” to the toe-tapping twist on “Jingle Bell Rock,” audiences will be treated to a dynamic set of holiday hits.

Linda Eder – Christmas Stays the Same, Dec. 18, 2025, 8pm

Showcasing one of the greatest voices of our time, Linda Eder’s diverse repertoire spans Broadway, standards, pop, country, and jazz. This holiday concert returns to Irvine Barclay Theatre featuring performances of beloved holiday melodies, including "Oh Holy Night" and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” along with a mix of Broadway staples, and heartfelt love songs. Eder has performed for sold-out crowds in venues across the country and throughout Europe, including Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, and Radio City Music Hall. With a powerful, passionate vocal style that is always finding new expression in the lush, sweeping Broadway melodies, inspirational ballads, and pop torch songs, Eder is one of America’s most beloved singers and dynamic performers.

National Theatre Live (NTL): Dr. Strangelove, Jan. 11, 2025, 3pm

Seven-time BAFTA Award-winner Steve Coogan plays four roles in the world premiere stage adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s comedy masterpiece Dr. Strangelove. This explosively funny satire, about a rogue U.S General who triggers a nuclear attack, is led by a world-renowned creative team including Emmy Award-winner Armando Iannucci (Veep, The Death of Stalin) and Olivier Award-winner Sean Foley. Filmed live from London's Noël Coward Theatre.

Ballaké Sissoko + Derek Gripper, Jan. 17, 2026, 8pm

Malian virtuoso Ballaké Sissoko has taken over the mantle of the greatest touring kora player. Derek Gripper is South Africa’s leading guitarist whose love of the kora set him transcribing and recording some of its greatest works, changing the face of classical guitar and giving the instrument its very first African repertoire. They released an album in 2023 while sharing no common verbal language. Their performances and recordings are all achieved without any verbal communication, just a mutual love of their shared repertoire and the possibilities of the plucked string.

Ignite Dance: A Celebration of 35 Years of Dance in Orange County, Jan. 23, 2026, 8pm

In celebration of 35 years of extraordinary dance at Irvine Barclay Theatre, this landmark event brings together six distinguished ensembles— Arpana Dance Company, Backhausdance, Chinese Dance Company of Southern California, Festival Ballet Theatre, National Choreographers Initiative, and UC Irvine’s Claire Trevor School Of The Arts | Dance – each with deep ties to Orange County and a legacy of captivating performances on the Irvine Barclay stage. Carefully curated to illuminate the depth and breadth of the art form, the evening showcases classical ballet, Chinese dance, Bharatanatyam, modern and contemporary movement – offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience the power, grace, and innovation of dance in its many forms. More than a performance, this gathering is a tribute to the enduring impact of dance – its ability to inspire, unite, and ignite a lifelong appreciation for its artistry. Following the program, guests are invited to continue the celebration in the Irvine Barclay Theatre lobby with a DJ, light refreshments, and an opportunity to honor the vibrant dance community that has helped shape Irvine Barclay’s rich history.

Legends: Keola Beamer & Henry Kapono, Jan. 24, 2026, 8pm

Share the Spirit of the Islands with Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono, legends of Hawaiian music. Both icons rose to fame as leaders at the creative forefront of the Hawaiian music renaissance of the 1970s. More than 50 years later they continue to perform at the highest levels of musical imagination. Beamer stretches the boundaries of slack key guitar music while remaining true to the soul of its deeply Hawaiian roots. His acclaimed recording, "Honolulu City Lights," is one of the best-selling recordings in the history of Hawaiian music. Today, he continues to be one of Hawai'i's premier singer-songwriters, arrangers, composers, and slack key masters. Kapono, together with Cecilio Rodriguez, formed the wildly popular phenomenon Cecilio & Kapono (aka C&K) that forged a new sound for Hawaiian music – laid-back contemporary rock – that voiced the feelings of an entire generation in Hawai‘i. As a solo artist, Kapono is a Grammy-nominated and award-winning singer and songwriter. Beamer and Kapono will each perform a set, and then come together on stage to celebrate their original, beloved classic contemporary Hawaiian songs. They will be joined by kumu hula (hula master) Moanalani Beamer, whose style reflects the long hula lineage of the Beamer family.

Trio Barclay: Schubert’s Piano Trio No. 1, Jan. 25, 2026, 5pm

In their first performance of the season, Trio Barclay brings to life Schubert’s Piano Trio No.1 in B-flat major. Composed in the final year of Schubert’s life, first piano trio is a radiant masterpiece. Overflowing with lyricism, drama, and Schubert’s signature "magical" modulations, this grand sonata-style work brims with soaring melodies, intimate dialogues, and spirited dances. A cornerstone of the chamber repertoire, the trio showcases Schubert’s unparalleled gift for melody and form, affirming his place alongside Beethoven in the pantheon of great composers. Featured performers with Trio Barclay include Dennis Kim on violin, Jonah Kim on cello, and Sean Kennard on piano.

Tanzanite African Acrobats, Jan. 31, 2026, 1pm and 5pm

The Tanzanite African Acrobats perform gravity defying stunts while simultaneously displaying the traditional beauty of the Tanzanian culture of East Africa. The performance will include human pyramids, dish spinning, stick balance, contortion, chair balance, unicycling, juggling, hand-to-hand balance, pole acts, hoop diving, as well as comedy and more. Each acrobat has graduated from the Baba Watoto School for Performing Arts which is internationally renowned for producing the highest quality performers. Perfect for audiences of all ages, this unforgettable performance promises to thrill, inspire, and leave audiences cheering for more.

Andrew Zimmern, Food: A Global Perspective on the State of our Food Life, Feb. 1, 2026, 5pm

Andrew Zimmern is an Emmy-winning and four-time James Beard Award-winning TV personality, chef, writer and passionate global citizen. As the creator, executive producer and host of the Bizarre Foods franchise, Andrew Zimmern’s Driven by Food, MSNBC’s What’s Eating America, Magnolia Network’s Emmy-nominated Family Dinner, Outdoor Channel’s Wild Game Kitchen and the Emmy-winning The Zimmern List, he has devoted his life to exploring and promoting cultural acceptance, tolerance and understanding through food. You can also find him judging Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend on Netflix, The Silos Baking Competition on HBO Max and mentoring young chefs on Food Network’s All Star Academy.

Piaf! The Show, Feb. 6, 2026, 8pm

Piaf! The Show is a musical celebration of the life and music of the legendary French chanteuse Edith Piaf. Directed by theatrical maverick Gil Marsalla and starring the stunning French songstress, Nathalie Lhermitte, in the title role, Piaf! The Show is inspired by the Academy Award-winning film La Vie En Rose and Marion Cotillard’s moving portrayal of Edith. In two 45-minute acts, Lhermitte, who is acclaimed as “Edith Piaf’s legitimate musical heiress,” dramatically and emotionally tells the rags-to-riches story of Piaf’s career through unforgettable songs, a commanding stage presence, and an evocative visual tapestry created by images of Paris in the 1920s, 30s and 40s.

The Ten Tenors: 30th Anniversary World Tour, Feb. 7, 2026, 8pm

Formed in 1995, The Ten Tenors are the world’s longest-running classical crossover act. This Australian music ensemble’s signature brand of music featuring 10-part harmonies has been enjoyed by more than 90 million people worldwide. They have headlined more than 2,500 concerts, sold more than 2.8 million concert tickets, and are renowned for their dynamic, choreographed performances, and skillful ability to seamlessly transition from operatic arias to soulful ballads and chart-topping pop and rock songs. The 30th Anniversary World Tour will feature the most loved and requested songs The Ten Tenors have performed across their 30-year history – the best from the world of opera, pop and rock music, and so much more. You can expect to hear all their favorites – including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Hallelujah,” “Nessun Dorma” and new classics such as “Proud Mary” and “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.”

Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Feb. 22, 2026, 5pm

At a moment when musical streams are crossing with unprecedented frequency, it’s crucial to remember that throughout its history, New Orleans has been the point at which sounds and cultures from around the world converge, mingle, and resurface, transformed by the Crescent City’s inimitable spirit and joie de vivre. Nowhere is that idea more vividly embodied than in the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, which has held the torch of New Orleans music aloft for more than 60 years, all the while carrying it enthusiastically forward as a reminder that the history they were founded to preserve is a vibrantly living history. PHJB marches that tradition forward once again on So It Is. The album redefines what New Orleans music means today by tapping into a sonic continuum that stretches back to the city’s Afro-Cuban roots, through its common ancestry with the Afrobeat of Fela Kuti and the Fire Music of Pharoah Sanders and John Coltrane, and forward to cutting-edge artists with whom the PHJB have shared festival stages from Coachella to Newport, including legends like Stevie Wonder, Elvis Costello and the Grateful Dead and modern giants like Beck, The Foo Fighters, My Morning Jacket, and the Black Keys.

Nathan Aweau, March 6, 2026, 8pm

Nathan began his professional music career accompanying esteemed performers such as Gabe Baltazar, Henry Kapono, Loyal Garner, and Nohelani Cypriano. He was a member of the Hōkū Award-winning group Ka‘eo, as well as the acclaimed group The Ali‘i’s. Additionally, he spent 16 years performing with the legendary Don Ho. His latest album, Ho‘omana‘o, showcases his versatility across multiple genres, effortlessly blending traditional Hawaiian music with jazz, folk, rock, country, and more. The album was honored as Island Album of the Year, and with this achievement, Nathan became the only male artist to have won Male Vocalist of the Year four times.

The Mikado, March 7, 2026, 8pm

The Mikado is undoubtedly the most popular piece of musical theatre of all time, when its 135-year history is taken into account. For decades, a production of Gilbert & Sullivan’s satirical opera could be seen somewhere in the English-speaking world every day of the year. Its libretto has found its way into our language, with expressions such as the “grand Pooh-Bah” and “Let the punishment fit the crime.” This reimagined production was created in 2016 by New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players and upholds The Mikado’s musical score, setting, characters, storytelling, themes, and its universal satire of human nature.

Mostly Kosher, March 8, 2026, 3pm

Mostly Kosher, the acclaimed Klezmer/Rock band, radically reconstructs Judaic and American cultural music through ravenous klezmer beats and arresting Yiddish refrains. Mostly Kosher is a musical feast that explodes into a global food-fight of Jazz, Latin, Rock, and Folk. Led by frontman Leeav Sofer, one of Jewish Journal’s “30 under 30” most accomplished professionals in the Los Angeles Jewish diaspora, Mostly Kosher is comprised of some of the highest regarded Los Angeles musicians: violinist Janice Mautner Markham, drummer Eric Hagstrom, bassist Adam Levy, singer and keyboardist Stephanie Meyers, accordionist Nigel Wilson, trombonist Bob Lawrence, and Ben Tevik on clarinet and sax. The acclaimed group has appeared at multiple summer festivals, has been the first Jewish music ensemble at Disney parks, and has toured internationally.

Eva Yerbabuena: Yerbagüena (Bright Dark), March 13, 2026, 8pm

Created and choreographed by the acclaimed flamenco dancer Eva Yerbabuena, Yerbagüena (Bright Dark) is a captivating experience that is both powerful, sensual and awe-inspiring. In her 19th show, Yerbabuena defies convention, merging classicism with avant-garde, and craftsmanship with technology. She reimagines the traditional, demonstrating that even darkness can radiate brilliance. Featuring a talented flamenco singing ensemble, Yerbagüena (Bright Dark) explores duality, reflecting the interplay of opposites: light and dark, stillness and movement, tradition and innovation. Divided into four transformative acts, the performance embodies her belief that “continuous transformation gives meaning to everything.” Born in Frankfurt and raised in Granada, Eva Yerbabuena is hailed as “a once-in-a-generation artist” (The Independent). Mentored by flamenco legends, she founded her company at 28, earning global acclaim, numerous awards, and praise for her collaborations with icons like Pina Bausch and Mikhail Baryshnikov.

Connie Han, March 14, 2026, 8pm

Hailed by Downbeat magazine as “The Jazz Warrior-Goddess,” 27-year-old pianist and composer Connie Han is redefining jazz with her bold, contemporary style. A Steinway Artist since 2019, Han blends technical mastery with emotional depth to captivate audiences worldwide. Storytelling is at the core of Han’s artistry, as she combines tradition and innovation, proving that jazz remains as powerful and relevant as ever. Her latest album, Secrets of Inanna, draws inspiration from the Sumerian myth, The Descent of Inanna, a story of transformation and resilience. The music vividly explores the goddess Inanna’s descent into the underworld, her struggles, and ultimate rebirth as the Queen of Heaven and Earth—a metaphor for personal growth and rebirth.

A Celebration of American Music from Bob Dylan to Bonnie Raitt, March 15, 2026, 5pm

A Celebration of American Music from Bob Dylan to Bonnie Raitt brings together some of today’s most accomplished and expressive female artists for an exuberant exploration of this expansive and singular American genre. Featuring vocalists and instrumentalists, Cristina Vane and Brennen Leigh, together they will interpret iconic songs, including “This Land is Your Land” (Woody Guthrie), “This Train” (Sister Rosetta Tharpe), “Just Like a Woman” (Bob Dylan), “Angel From Montgomery” (Bonnie Raitt and John Prine), and “Car Wheels On a Gravel Road” (Lucinda Williams). Coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the United States founding, A Celebration of American Music will entertain and inspire audiences at a historic moment in our nation’s history.

Festival Ballet Theatre’s Giselle, March 21 – 22, 2026

Love, betrayal and forgiveness reign as Festival Ballet Theatre embraces a timeless romantic ballet. Giselle was originally presented in 1842 in Paris, scored by Adolphe Adam, and choreographed by Jules Perrot and Jean Coralli. Original cast included ballet legends Carlotta Grisi as Giselle and Lucien Petipa as Albrecht. The role of Giselle is one of the most sought-after in ballet, and corps scenes portraying the Willis are both exquisite and haunting. Appearing in the lead roles with Festival Ballet are guest artists of the highest caliber, along with FBT’s highly accomplished company dancers. Hauntingly ethereal and poetic, Giselle is the spectacular story of love, trust and forgiveness. Giselle, a beautiful peasant girl, falls deeply in love, only to discover betrayal and loss.

Pilobolus: Other Worlds Collection, March 25, 2026, 8pm

The world-renowned dance theater company, Pilobolus, will present its Other Worlds Collection. Celebrated for its groundbreaking physicality, innovation, and storytelling, the Other Worlds Collection is a captivating exploration of the spaces we inhabit – within ourselves, our relationships, and the world around us. With a repertoire that shifts between performances, the audience will experience a selection of works that blend wit, wisdom, and whimsy. The performance will feature Tales from the Underworld, a Pilobolean story ballet about love and loss; the heartfelt quartet Awaken Heart; and other works.

Hayato Sumino, April 4, 2026, 8pm

Taking the concert world by storm, Japanese pianist and composer Hayato Sumino is redefining what it means to be a virtuoso. Whether breathing new life into classical masterpieces, crafting mesmerizing arrangements, or composing original works, Hayato Sumino is a pianist unlike any other. Sumino’s artistry spans classical giants like Bach, Chopin, and Debussy to film composers Hans Zimmer and Ryuichi Sakamoto, seamlessly integrating his own compositions. His signature style fuses refined classical technique with the creativity of an arranger and improviser, crossing genres from jazz to electronica. A sought-after film and TV composer in Japan, Sumino is shaping the future of music, proving that for the next generation of artists, genres have no limits. Quickly becoming one of the most in-demand pianists of his generation, Hayato Sumino captivates audiences worldwide under the name Cateen. With over 1.3 million YouTube subscribers and 180 million views, his electrifying performances—blending passion, spontaneity, and improvisational magic—have sold out venues from Tokyo to London.

Emmet Cohen Presents: Miles and Coltrane at 100, April 11, 2026, 8pm

When thinking of jazz and the most mainstream touchstones of this wholly American art form, the first two names that come to mind are Miles Davis and John Coltrane. In 2026, both of these cultural icons would have turned 100. A dynamic ensemble led by pianist Emmet Cohen, saxophonist Tivon Pennicott, and trumpeter Jeremy Pelt, will celebrate these geniuses in Miles and Coltrane at 100. The program will feature a quintet performing a wide range of tunes made famous over the decades of both Davis and Coltrane’s storied output, both together in the First Great Quintet and after. Multifaceted American jazz pianist and composer, Emmet Cohen captivates audiences with his fluid technique, innovative tone, and masterful artistry. Leader of the Emmet Cohen Trio, he is the winner of the 2019 American Pianists Awards and a finalist in the 2011 Thelonious Monk International Piano Competition. Cohen headlines regularly at Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Village Vanguard, and Birdland, and has appeared at the Newport, Monterey, and North Sea jazz festivals. His artistry has taken him to venues and festivals in over 30 countries.

An Evening with Marilu Henner, April 12, 2026, 5pm | Speaker

With the energy of a teenager, the wisdom of a sage, and the memory of a superhero, Marilu Henner has deservedly earned the nickname “Perpetual Motion.” Along with starring in over thirty films, six Broadway shows, and two hit classic sitcoms, Taxi and Evening Shade, this five-time Golden Globe Nominee is also a New York Times best-selling author of nine books on health, parenting, memory, and lifestyle improvement.

Majestic Tango, April 18, 2026, 8pm

Experience dazzling artistry and fiery passion with Majestic Tango, directed and produced by tango superstar Miriam Laici and Leonardo Barrionuevo (Forever Tango, So You Think You Can Dance, Dancing with the Stars). Featuring a powerhouse ensemble of eight stunning dancers and six stellar musicians, Majestic Tango defies expectations with its storytelling elements fused with unique dialogue between movement and music. Be prepared to be mesmerized by this stylish and electrifying production that will transport you to the streets and clubs of Buenos Aires.

Dinosaur World Live, April 19, 2026, 1pm and 5pm

Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live in this roarsome interactive show for the whole family. Discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs. Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child's favorite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus. A special meet and greet after the show will give brave explorers the chance to make a new dinosaur friend. Don’t miss this entertaining and mind-expanding Jurassic adventure, live on stage. Dinosaur World Live was an Olivier Award winner for Best Family Show in 2024. Recommended for ages 3 and up.

Mohini Dey, April 25, 2026, 8pm

Hailed as the “Most Successful Musician Under 30” by Forbes India and recognized by Music Radar as one of the Top 10 Bassists of the 21st Century, Mohini Dey has set the global music stage ablaze with her breathtaking technique and boundless versatility. With over 20 million YouTube views and an ever-growing international fanbase, this Mumbai-born prodigy crafts a sound that transcends genres and cultures. Her self-titled 2023 debut album is a spellbinding fusion of jazz, rock, funk, and Indian classical influences, a true testament to her musical genius. Having shared the stage with icons like Steve Vai, Quincy Jones, Zakir Hussain, Stanley Clarke, and Willow Smith, Mohini’s performances are nothing short of electrifying. From MTV Unplugged to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and NPR’s Tiny Desk, she continues to captivate audiences worldwide, leaving an indelible mark on the world of music.

Film Screening with Banff Film Festival, April 26, 2026, 3pm

Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world. Hot on the heels of the Festival that is held every fall in beautiful Banff, Alberta, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road. The Banff World Tour celebrates amazing achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide. From the over 400 entries submitted into the Festival each year, award-winners and audience favorites are among the films that are carefully selected to play in theatres around the world. Traveling to remote vistas, analyzing topical environmental issues, and bringing audiences up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports, the World Tour is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world.

Na Leo Pilimehana, May 1, 2026, 8pm

Na Leo Pilimehana, meaning “voices blending together in warmth” in Hawaiian, is the most award-winning and biggest selling female Hawaiian group in the world. Na Leo consists of three childhood friends – Nalani Jenkins, Lehua Kalima Alvarez, and Angela Escontrias – who over the last four decades, have started their own record label; compose, record and perform; do volunteer work; play sports and have families; in addition to releasing 24 CDs and winning 23 Hoku Awards.

Sail Away: A Yacht Rock Experience, May 2, 2026, 8pm

A celebration of soft rock and good times, Sail Away is the smooth sounds of California Yacht Rock, brought to you by the team behind Music of the Knights, On Broadway, and I Will Survive: A Soundtrack to the ‘70s. Evoking the breezy and silky sounds of ‘70s and ‘80s West Coast soft rock, Sail Away will feature musical selections from Michael McDonald, Christopher Cross, Steely Dan, Kenny Loggins, and more. Grab your captain’s hat and embark on a nostalgic journey of timeless and romantic hits, brought to life by celebrated vocalists.

Trio Barclay: Dvořák’s Piano Trio No. 3, May 3, 2026, 5pm

The talented local ensemble, Trio Barclay, returns with Dvořák’s Piano Trio No. 3. Featured performers with Trio Barclay include Dennis Kim on violin, Jonah Kim on cello, and Sean Kennard on piano. Dvořák’s Piano Trio No. 3 in F minor is a chamber music masterpiece brimming with stormy intensity. It is an epic journey of passion, conflict, and triumph. A work of deep emotional complexity, this trio blends Slavic nationalism, Romantic grandeur, and Viennese elegance. From its fiery opening to the heartfelt adagio and breathtaking finale, Dvořák’s masterful storytelling unfolds in every note. Often called his most "Brahmsian" work, it is uniquely Dvořák – rich, evocative, and unforgettable.

Jazz Meets Motown: The Barclay Jazz & Beyond Orchestra, May 16, 2026, 8pm

The Barclay Jazz & Beyond Orchestra is comprised of respected local musicians dedicated to exploring jazz and popular music through the creation and presentation of unique and entertaining concert programs, along with world-class guest soloists. Led by Shelly Berg, the Tom and Mayumi Adams Music Director, the big band brings a fresh approach to the genre through new compositions, compelling arrangements of jazz classics. The band’s season finale performance features iconic Motown hits by Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Ray Charles, and Sam Cooke and will include guest artist vocalist Lisa Fischer, saxophonist Everett Harp, and singer and songwriter Billy Valentine.

Puppy Pals Live: The Action-Packed Comedic Stunt Dog Show, May 17, 2026, 1pm and 6pm

As seen on America’s Got Talent, Puppy Pals Live is an action-packed show where adopted and rescued dogs perform spectacular stunts and breathtaking feats. Watch as Puppy Pals Live leads the puppies and audience through challenging and comedic tricks. Full of canine stunts and canine comedy, this show has been a hit with families throughout the country.

Defying Gravity: An Evening with Stephen Schwartz & Friends, May 23, 2026, 8pm

Experience the magic of Broadway as Stephen Schwartz, the legendary Oscar and Grammy Award–winning composer of Wicked, Godspell, and Pippin, takes the stage at Irvine Barclay Theatre. At the piano, Schwartz leads a trio of phenomenal vocalists in a breathtaking journey through his iconic songbook – showcasing beloved hits from Wicked to Godspell and beyond. With exquisite performances and captivating storytelling, this extraordinary evening celebrates one of musical theatre’s most influential composers.

