Festival of Arts Unveils New Exhibition Exploring Southern California's Maritime Life Through Art

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach has announced its newest off-site exhibition, “Harboring Community: Ships of the 20th Century in Southern California,” is now on display through September 29, 2025, at foaSouth, located at 1006 S. Coast Highway in Laguna Beach. Admission is free and the exhibit is open daily from 9am to 8pm.

This captivating exhibition highlights Southern California's deep-rooted relationship with the sea, as reflected through paintings of boats, harbors, and coastal life. Featuring some rarely-seen works from the Festival of Arts Permanent Art Collection, Harboring Community spans over a century of maritime-inspired artwork from early California Impressionists to contemporary Festival exhibitors. The show explores how the coastal experience has shaped identity, industry, and community in the region.

“This exhibition invites viewers to consider the many ways ships and harbors have been depicted across artistic styles and generations,” said Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the Festival of Arts. “It's a rare opportunity to see how maritime themes have evolved through the eyes of artists connected to our region.”

The foaSouth gallery is part of the Festival's commitment to providing year-round art experiences for the public. As a nonprofit organization, the Festival of Arts supports the arts in and about Laguna Beach through exhibitions, scholarships, and educational programs.

“Harboring Community: Ships of the 20th Century in Southern California” is open daily 9am to 8pm, through September 29, 2025 at the Festival of Arts satellite gallery foaSOUTH, located inside Active Culture at 1006 S. Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach, CA 92651. To learn more information visit www.foapom.com.