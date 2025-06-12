Festival Of Arts Comes to Laguna Beach

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, one of Southern California's most iconic summer events, will return to Laguna Beach from July 2 through August 29, 2025. Celebrated for its vibrant blend of creativity and community, the Festival of Arts invites visitors to experience the work of over 120 Orange County artists alongside daily live entertainment, hands-on art activities, special events, and more. The event is sponsored in part by Volvo Cars, City of Hope Orange County, Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club, and KOST Radio 103.5.

At the heart of the Festival of Arts are 120 exhibiting artists, who showcase their talents in the fine art show throughout its two-month summer season. This professionally juried art exhibit features a diverse selection of artwork, including paintings, sculpture, photography, ceramics, jewelry, and more, all crafted by artists from across Orange County. Since its inception in 1932, the Festival has served as a platform for thousands of artists to showcase and sell their creations, with many pieces finding their way into the private collections of esteemed art collectors, celebrities, and museums worldwide.

Festival attendees have the unique opportunity to connect directly with the artists, gaining personal insight into their inspirations, techniques, and creative processes. Patrons can further immerse themselves in the creative spirit of the Festival by participating in daily interactive art workshops at the Art Center (sponsored by Bank of America), enjoying live art demonstrations, and joining guided art tours — all designed to inspire and engage art lovers of all ages.

From early July through late August, the Festival of Arts hosts daily live concerts sponsored by City of Hope Orange County and Yamaha, as well as a series of special events. New for 2025, the Festival will welcome two new music series: Southern Nights: Country & Blues every Friday at 5:30pm starting July 11 and Soulful Sundays each Sunday at 5:30pm - offering a broad mix of live music performances. Building on the popularity of previous seasons, the Tribute Music series will expand in 2025 to include performances on both Wednesday and Saturday evenings, giving music fans even more chances to enjoy classic hits performed by top tribute bands. Debuting this summer is an all-new special event called Battle of the Arts on Sunday, July 20th, where artists will compete head-to-head in an exciting paint-off and musicians will face off in a thrilling piano duel. View the entire music schedule and learn more about purchasing reserved seating at www.foapom.com/summer-art-show/music-schedule.

On Sunday, July 13, the Festival of Arts will hold a special award ceremony recognizing the young artists whose work is on display at the Junior Art Exhibit, sponsored by the FOA Foundation, California First Leasing Corporation and Mark Porterfield of Laguna Beach. Following the ceremony, the ever-popular Family Art Day is sure to make a splash with Orange County families with ocean-themed art projects, live performances, and special guests. The Festival Runway Fashion Show, featuring artist designed recycled fashion, will return on August 10th, and the most anticipated event of the season, the California Dreamin' – A Benefit for the Arts fundraiser will conclude the season on Saturday, August 23.

For adults, Art, Jazz, Wine and Chocolate (sponsored by Charles Schwab and Cambria Estate Winery) offers the perfect pairing of wine, chocolate, and live jazz — all set against the backdrop of an extraordinary outdoor gallery. Guests can also uncork their creativity at Wine and Painting Nights on Friday nights. The Teen and Adult and Youth Art Classes, offered on select dates Friday through Sunday, provide a fun opportunity to explore artistic expression. Class schedule and reservations are available online at www.foapom.com/summer-art-show/art-workshops-lectures.

"The Festival of Arts is more than just an event; it's a celebration of the arts, the community, and the incredible talent of local artists,” said Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing and PR for the Festival of Arts. “With new events, returning favorites, and hundreds of works by local artists, this season promises to be one of our most exciting yet.”

