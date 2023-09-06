FORBIDDEN BROADWAY is Coming To Segerstrom Center For The Arts in November

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents a charming and humorous cabaret offering, Forbidden Broadway, coming this November 16-18, 2023 as part of the Center's Cabaret Series in Samueli Theater. This delightful show will re-enact iconic Broadway shows with hilarious satire. Audiences will not want to miss this opportunity to kick back and have a good laugh, while watching their favorite Broadway shows reimagined with a comical spark.

Tickets start at $79 and are available now at scfta.org.

About Forbidden Broadway

From Frozen to Phantom to Wicked, this all-new fall-down funny, satirical roast of over 30 Broadway hits features outrageous costumes, silly spoofs of the songs you know by heart and madcap impressions by a stellar cast! Newer spoofs include Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, and Moulin Rouge. It's never been more fun poking fun at your favorite musicals and stars!

A New York sensation for 35 years, a talented quintet of comic chameleons throw out pointed parodies at a dizzying pace. Whether you are a seasoned theatergoer or new to it all, the Tony Award winning Forbidden Broadway is your one-stop ticket to non-stop laughs:

a hip and fresh view of theatre's tried and true that will leave you begging for more! The New York Times has made Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, a “Critics Pick” calling it “The Best Edition of Forbidden Broadway in recent memory!” Forbidden Broadway is the recipient of a Special Tony Award, an Obie Award, the Outer Critics Circle Award, the Drama Desk Award for Best Off Broadway Musical, and a 2013 Drama Desk Award nomination for its edition, Forbidden Broadway: Alive and Kicking!