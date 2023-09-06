FORBIDDEN BROADWAY is Coming To Segerstrom Center For The Arts in November

Performances run November 16-18, 2023.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Wayne McGregor's WOOLF WORKS Will Make North American Premiere at Segerstrom Center For Th Photo 1 Wayne McGregor's WOOLF WORKS Will Make North American Premiere at Segerstrom Center For The Arts
Meet New York Times Bestselling Authors At Segerstrom Center For The Arts For In Conversat Photo 2 Meet New York Times Bestselling Authors At Segerstrom Center For The Arts For In Conversation Series
Moonlight Concludes Season With SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Photo 3 Moonlight Concludes Season With SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER
ROCK HORROR PICTURE SHOW Screening Comes to Segerstrom Center for the Arts Photo 4 ROCK HORROR PICTURE SHOW Screening Comes to Segerstrom Center for the Arts

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY is Coming To Segerstrom Center For The Arts in November

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents a charming and humorous cabaret offering, Forbidden Broadway, coming this November 16-18, 2023 as part of the Center's Cabaret Series in Samueli Theater. This delightful show will re-enact iconic Broadway shows with hilarious satire. Audiences will not want to miss this opportunity to kick back and have a good laugh, while watching their favorite Broadway shows reimagined with a comical spark.

Tickets start at $79 and are available now at scfta.org.

About Forbidden Broadway

From Frozen to Phantom to Wicked, this all-new fall-down funny, satirical roast of over 30 Broadway hits features outrageous costumes, silly spoofs of the songs you know by heart and madcap impressions by a stellar cast! Newer spoofs include Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, and Moulin Rouge. It's never been more fun poking fun at your favorite musicals and stars!

A New York sensation for 35 years, a talented quintet of comic chameleons throw out pointed parodies at a dizzying pace. Whether you are a seasoned theatergoer or new to it all, the Tony Award winning Forbidden Broadway is your one-stop ticket to non-stop laughs:

a hip and fresh view of theatre's tried and true that will leave you begging for more! The New York Times has made Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, a “Critics Pick” calling it “The Best Edition of Forbidden Broadway in recent memory!” Forbidden Broadway is the recipient of a Special Tony Award, an Obie Award, the Outer Critics Circle Award, the Drama Desk Award for Best Off Broadway Musical, and a 2013 Drama Desk Award nomination for its edition, Forbidden Broadway: Alive and Kicking!




RELATED STORIES - Costa Mesa

1
CASA 0101 Theater Presents the World Premiere of Josefina Lopezs QUEEN OF THE RUMBA Photo
CASA 0101 Theater Presents the World Premiere of Josefina Lopez's QUEEN OF THE RUMBA

CASA 0101 Theater will perform the World Premiere production of Founding Artistic Director, JOSEFINA LOPEZ’S QUEEN OF THE RUMBA, A Play With Dance, directed by Corky Dominguez starring actresses, Paloma Morales (as Alicia Parlá) and Angel Juarez (Young Alicia Parlá), in the titular character of the play.

2
Moonlight Concludes Season With SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Photo
Moonlight Concludes Season With SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

In this beloved 70s throwback, Tony Manero, a nineteen-year-old Brooklynite paint store clerk, spends his weekends at a local disco, where he moonlights as the king of the dance floor. When he and mesmerizing dancer Stephanie enter a dance competition, the pair’s professional partnership blossoms into a deep friendship, and challenges both to reflect on what’s important in life amidst rising social tensions and disillusionment. 

3
ROCK HORROR PICTURE SHOW Screening Comes to Segerstrom Center for the Arts Photo
ROCK HORROR PICTURE SHOW Screening Comes to Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Segerstrom Center for the Arts invites you to relive a cult classic phenomenon like never before. Grab your fellow wild and untamed things and join in on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza for a movie screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

4
Wayne McGregors WOOLF WORKS Will Make North American Premiere at Segerstrom Center For The Photo
Wayne McGregor's WOOLF WORKS Will Make North American Premiere at Segerstrom Center For The Arts

American Ballet Theatre presents the North American Premiere of Wayne McGregor's Woolf Works at Segerstrom Center for the Arts from April 11 to 14, 2024. Inspired by the writings of 20th century modernist author Virginia Woolf, Woolf Works marks American Ballet Theatre's first full-length production by McGregor, featuring a luminous original score by Max Richter.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser Video
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib
View all Videos

Costa Mesa SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Holiday Gem
The Gem Theatre (11/09-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matt Doyle
Samueli Theater (5/02-5/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Girl
Segerstrom Hall (5/28-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Raisin in the Sun
SOUTH COAST REPERTORY (10/22-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan
Segerstrom Hall (8/06-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GET HAPPY: A Judy Garland Celebration
Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall (9/29-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's The Lion King
Segerstrom Hall (2/01-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Man of La Mancha
Rose Center Theater (9/10-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clue
Segerstrom Hall (7/23-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seth Rudetsky's Broadway Series with Lillias White
Samueli Theater (5/16-5/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You