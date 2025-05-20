Cast Set for SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Rose Center Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Something Rotten! is coming to the Rose Center Theater, and the cast is officially set! From Shakespearean swagger to Broadway-sized spectacle, this summer's most anticipated musical comedy is stacked with an incredible lineup of local talent, promising an unmissable theatrical experience for Orange County audiences.

Set in 1595, Something Rotten! follows the Bottom brothers- Nick and Nigel- as they struggle to make a name for themselves in the shadow of that rockstar playwright we all know: William Shakespeare. Desperate to outshine the Bard, the brothers turn to a soothsayer who predicts the next big thing in theater... musicals! What follows is a side-splitting mashup of Elizabethan absurdity and showbiz satire, complete with tap numbers, rapping bards, and an omelette of surprises (yes, literally).

Leading the Laughs: Spotlight on the Principals

Jacob Phelen stars as the beleaguered and ambitious Nick Bottom. This marks Phelen's second time donning the codpiece for this role- he first played Nick with GCP in Fresno- and he's thrilled to reprise it here at the Rose Center Theater, where he made his debut in A Christmas Carol. Past credits include Jack Kelly in Newsies, William Barfee in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and Corny Collins in Hairspray. Audiences can expect sharp wit, bold energy, and a leading man who brings heart and hilarity to every scene.

Nick's wide-eyed younger brother Nigel will be played by Jeremy Kie Vance, making his RCT debut. A graduate of AMDA and a Disneyland performer, Vance has wowed audiences as JD in Heathers: The Musical, George Bailey in It's a Wonderful Life, and Young Ben in Follies. As the romantic poet who finds love in all the wrong (and right) places, Vance brings an earnestness and comedic timing that makes Nigel a fan favorite.

Taking the spotlight in a leather jacket and poetic flair is Brennan Eckberg as The Bard himself, William Shakespeare. Eckberg is reprising the role after winning Best Supporting Actor at the MACY Awards for his portrayal in the HBAPA production. Most recently seen as Roger in Rent at Jaxx Theatricals in Hollywood, Brennan is currently honing his craft with the Meisner Technique at Playhouse West. Expect charm, swagger, and a whole lot of Shakespearean rockstar energy.

Playing the resourceful and strong-willed Bea Bottom is returning RCT favorite Tawni Bridenball. Previously seen as Mary Poppins and Cinderella on the RCT stage, Bridenball brings a fierce and funny edge to Nick's devoted (and occasionally disguised) wife. With a powerhouse voice and impeccable comedic timing, Bea is sure to bring the house down.

Joining them is a stellar line up of standout performers:

Olivia Aniceto as Portia, a poetry-loving Puritan.

Chris Caputo as Thomas Nostradamus, the soothsayer with Broadway-sized visions.

Vincent Aniceto as Brother Jeremiah, Portia's fire-and-brimstone father.

Tom Orr as Shylock, a theater-loving moneylender.

Randall Goddard as Lord Clapham, the foppish theater patron.

Catherine Dosier, Jillian Matthews, and Colette Peters as the Minstrels, a lively trio that opens the show with wit, flair, and Renaissance charm, guiding the audience through the musical mayhem that follows.

Scott Juhl as Sir Walter Raleigh, dashing and dramatic nobleman who fancies himself a man of great importance and flair.

The Ensemble includes: Sofia Aniceto, Jaylin Bailey, Taven Blanke, Kylie Christensen, Ella Collins, Jolynn Hallum, Kylie Matthews, Savanna Matthews, Josh Protzman, Lily Rupe, Madeleine Rupe, SophiaGrace Williams, Kristin Caputo, Alana Ruhe, David Hubbard, Cherie Aniceto, Sandy Aniceto, Ava Cerami, Hannah Fan, Cole Frausto, Kelli Griffin, Gina Higginbotham, Kyleah Jackson, Georgia Kate, Katie Leahy, Alyssa Manzanares, Jeff Memphin, Hailey Miller, Alyssa Phelen, Brandon Reyes, Marjorie Stemmler, Puniwai Tietz, Karin Williams, Narumi Yuzawa, Luke Martucci, Eric Lempinen (Francis Flute), Nathan Willingham (Horacio), Sean Ower (Peter Quince), Jeffrey Johns (Robin), Ben Tietz (Snout), Andrew Broome (Snug), Nathan Andreas, Matthew Candela, Evan DeLaMotta, Nicholas Eristavi, Josh Martinez, Evan Martorana, Brett Popiel. Teen Ensemble: Harper Balfany, Ella Cerami, Addison Chang, Ethan Horner, Hailey Ribar, Natalie Sand, Seraphine Tran, Cameron Wynn

Directed by RCT's Managing Artistic Director Tim Nelson, Something Rotten! continues the Rose Center Theater's mission of creating professional-quality productions with local heart. The show will feature show-stopping choreography, dazzling costumes, and all the Renaissance-meets-Broadway spectacle you can handle. Rounding out the creative team are choreographers Jennifer Matthews and Diane Makas, Technical Director and Production Designer Chris Caputo. and Company Manager Sherre Titus.

"Something Rotten! is the kind of show that lets our cast and creative team pull out all the stops," said Nelson. "It's smart, it's hilarious, it's completely original-and at the same time, a love letter to musical theater fans. We're so proud of this cast and can't wait for audiences to experience it."

Performances will run June 27 through July 20, with a special Gala Performance on Saturday, June 28 at 6:30 PM. The Gala includes an elevated evening with a pre-show reception and is perfect for theater lovers looking for a festive night out.

Discounted group rates are available for parties of 16 or more, making this a great summer outing for clubs, companies, and community groups.

Get Your Tickets Before They're Eggs-tinct!

With a show this egg-ceptional, seats are expected to sell quickly. Whether you're a musical theater aficionado, a fan of Renaissance hilarity, or just looking for a night of pure fun, Something Rotten! is the show of the summer.

