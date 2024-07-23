BWW Q&A: Diane Challis Davy on Á LA MODE: THE ART OF FASHION at Pageant of the Masters

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Pageant of the Masters is an annual theatrical celebration that brings famous works of art to life through live reenactments, transforming classical and contemporary pieces into living masterpieces accompanied by original live music and storytelling. The Pageant began in Laguna Beach in 1932 where its continued to grow and evolve for over 90 years, continuing to attract over 200,000 patrons each summer.

The Pageant of the Masters's theme changes each year and, in 2024, "Á La Mode: The Art of Fashion" will mesmerize audiences with a captivating journey through history's most iconic fashion trends and spectacles, brought to life through the artistry of living pictures, unforgettable music and engaging storytelling. Artwork to be re-created include pieces by traditional masters like John Singer Sargent and James Tissot, as well as works by contemporary artists such as Erté and David Hockney. Performances are nightly July 6 to August 30, 2024 in the Pageant's outdoor amphitheater, the Irvine Bowl.

Diane Challis Davy is now in her 28th season as director of Pageant of the Masters. Diane grew up in Laguna Beach and as a local high school senior (co-valedictorian) she was awarded Festival of Arts scholarships in Art and Drama. She volunteered to be a Pageant cast member in 1976, appearing in The Tea Party by Mary Cassatt. Her BFA in design for the theatre is from California Institute of the Arts. Diane began her professional association with the Pageant in 1980 in the costume department. During the last four decades, she played many roles such as scenic artist, prop maker, show-caller, costumer, set designer, and impresario.

How has your long history with the Pageant of the Masters influenced your approach to directing the event?

Having been involved with the Pageant of the Masters for so long, I’ve had the chance to really delve into art history. Nowadays, the Pageant requires a lot more than just having people hold still for 90 seconds. It's about creating a seamless flow and maintaining a good pace to keep the audience engaged. I love incorporating elements like dance, singing, and acting to make the experience more dynamic. These additions help to bring the art to life in a way that’s captivating and memorable for the audience.

Can you elaborate on your creative vision for the pageant and how it has evolved over time?

The creative vision for the Pageant starts with a central theme, which guides the development of the show in scenes or “acts,” much like a variety show. It’s crucial to keep the audience on their toes with surprises at every turn. Over the years, we’ve integrated more and more video embellishments to enhance the visual and emotional impact of the performance. These video elements allow us to add layers of depth and context to the living pictures, making the overall experience richer and allowing us to better tell the stories behind the artists and their work.

Why was the theme of fashion chosen for this year's Pageant?

This year’s theme, “Á La Mode: The Art of Fashion,” was a natural fit for me. I began my career as a costume designer, so fashion has always been a passion of mine. I’m also a big fan of TV shows like Project Runway and Fashion Police, which celebrate creativity and innovation in fashion design. Choosing fashion as this year’s theme allows us to highlight the artistry and craftsmanship involved in costume design. It also gives us the opportunity to explore the historical and cultural significance of fashion through the ages, adding another layer of interest for the audience.

Could you walk us through the process of creating the tableaux vivants?

Our process starts with our technical director, who scales the chosen artwork to life-size dimensions before handing it off to our scenic carpenters. Then, our talented set painters get to work and our costume designers create outfits from muslin, carefully painting them to match the original artwork. We rehearse extensively to ensure every detail aligns as closely as possible with the original piece. Lighting is also crucial, as it brings the final tableau to life, enhancing its realism and beauty.

How do you manage the collaborative efforts of the diverse team of artists, performers, composers, and technicians?

We’re incredibly fortunate to have an amazing team of artists and technicians, many of whom have been with us for years, if not decades. Their passion for creating living pictures is evident in their dedication and hard work. Managing such a diverse team is made easier by their shared commitment to the Pageant. We work together closely, ensuring that everyone’s talents and contributions are harmonized to create a cohesive and stunning final product. This collaborative spirit is a cornerstone of our success.

Could you tell us more about the transformation process of turning classical and contemporary pieces into living masterpieces?

Our transformation process is a bit of a well-guarded secret, but I can share that our volunteers, who serve as cast members, are our biggest asset. Their enthusiasm and dedication are what make the show possible. The volunteers’ hard work and passion are essential to transforming these artworks into living masterpieces.

