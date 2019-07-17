Alchemy Presents PUFFS!

HI!

Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic by Matt cox is a Potter inspired comedy for anyone who has ever felt like a secondary character in someone else's story. The play that "never goes more than a minute without a laugh" (Nerdist) gives you a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three new heroes just trying to make it through magic school. Alongside them are the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal rejects with a thing for badgers "who are so lovable and relatable, you'll leave the theater wishing they were in the stories all along" (Hollywood Life). Their "hilariously heartfelt!" (Metro) and epic journey takes the classic story to new places and reimagines what a boy wizard hero can be.

"Puffs (Two Act Edition)" is presented by special arrangement with SAMUEL FRENCH, INC.

Show Information

Join us August 9 through September 1 for our magical performances at STAGEStheatre:

400 E Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832.

Get your tickets at www.alchemytheatre.com

Fridays 8pm; Saturday 4pm and 8pm; and Sundays at 2pm.

Special Performances:

All Sunday shows are for young wizards and witches meaning we take out all the curse words! Also, arrive an hour early to make your own house flags! Buy a $2 flag and we'll provide the decoration station!

The 4pm performance on August 17 will be a Relaxed Performance for members, family, and friends of the spectrum community. For more information please visit:

http://www.alchemytheatre.com/relaxed-performance.html

Purchase Tickets at: www.alchemytheatre.com

Direct Ticket Link: https://alchemytheatrecompany.ticketleap.com/puffs/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alchemytheatrecompany/

Cast:

Kyle Slayton: Wayne Hopkins

Eric Modyman: Oliver Rivers

Chelsea Caracoza: Megan Jones

Brian Pirnat: Narrator

Joey Nestra: Ernie Mac and; A Very Tall Man/Seamus/A Certain Potions Teacher/Professor Turban/Ghost History Teacher/Professor Locky/Mr. Nick/Sal/Second Headmaster/Real Mr. Moody

Kelly Martin: Hannah and; First Headmaster/Professor McG/Professor Sproutty/Xavia Jones/Professor Lanny/Runes Teacher/Ms. Babble

Phil Nieto: J. Finch Fletchley and; Uncle Dave/Goyle/A Fat Friar/Clumsy Longbottom/Hermeoone #3/Viktor/Mr. Bagman/Zach Smith

Rebecca Justino: Leanne and; Ginny/Helga/Frenchy

Brittany Cotter: Sally Perks and; Hermeoone/Blondo Malfoy/Rowena/Rita Scooter/Bippy

Lydia Margitza: Susie Bones and; Harry/Colin/Hermeoone #2/Ric Gryff/Myrtle

Aaron Duncan-Schwartz: Cedric and Mr. Voldy

Select Performances: Kelsey Somerville as Leanne and; Ginny/Helga/Frenchy

Production Team:

Playwright: Matt cox

Director: Jeff Lowe

Stage Manager?: Kelsey Somerville

Costume Design: Courtney Duncan-Schwartz

Lighting Design: Melissa Skau

Set Design: Jim Lowe

Assistant Stage Manager: Ashley Jones

Choreographer: Aidan Daguro

Scenic Painting: Tucker Boyes and Brittany Cotter





Related Articles Shows View More Costa Mesa Stories

More Hot Stories For You