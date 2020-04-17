“Zoom In” for Spring Classes with Award-Winning Actor, Jeffrey Tambor and Comedian Christine O'Leary!

During a time of social distancing, The Ridgefield Playhouse is working hard to keep the arts accessible to the community. "Just because we can't be in a classroom together, doesn't mean we can't create together!" said Executive Director Allison Stockel.

At a time when people are staying home, The Ridgefield Playhouse is offering two of their most popular classes - Jeffrey Tambor's Creative Workshop and Christine O'Leary's Stand Up Comedy Workshop - via Zoom! After two successful classes (Art of the Personal Monologue and Scene Study) Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor Jeffrey Tambor ("The Larry Sanders Show," "Arrested Development," "Transparent") returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse with a new "Writing and Performance" workshop. The 8-week class will be held via Zoom on Tuesdays, April 28 - June 16 from 7 - 10pm.

Each student will write a piece, either a screenplay or monologue, which will then be acted out by other students. This is your chance to develop your writing and to see your own work performed. The instant feedback of the instructor and the audience of the students will not only help improve your writing skills but will also help actors as well.

Whether you are a playwright, poet, short story writer, screenwriter, or actor- this workshop will give you an opportunity to develop your work. Students discover their strengths and weaknesses with the help of a trained actor/director's eye. Over the past four decades, Tambor has been an inspiration both on and off screen, bringing many iconic characters to life while cultivating a uniquely personal approach to his craft. He has taught acting classes on the West Coast, workshops at SXSW and more.

Are you looking for laughs during this time of social distancing? Award-winning comedian Christine O'Leary will share her secrets on how to get the biggest laughs and help you take your stir-craziness and turn it into a 5-minute stand up comedy set! Christine O'Leary's Stand Up Comedy Workshop returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse via Zoom! Class begins on Wednesday, May 13 from 6:30 - 8:30pm and then will meet every other week through August 5. Classes will meet in person on Wednesday, August 12 and Wednesday, August 19. The finale of the class is the Graduation Showcase where students will perform their comedy sets LIVE on the stage of The Ridgefield Playhouse on Monday, August 24! The Comedy Workshop is part of our Classes @ The Playhouse Series, Barts Tree Service Comedy Series and Adam Broderick Salon & Spa Whole New You Series with support from Reliance Merchant Services.

Christine O'Leary was recently named by Curve Magazine as one of the "50 Funniest Lesbians in America." O'Leary has worked with top comedians in the business who have graced the stage at The Ridgefield Playhouse, including Gilbert Gottfried, Joy Behar, Susie Essman, Chevy Chase, Sinbad, Tracy Morgan, Janeane Garofalo and Margaret Cho. She's also worked with Ian Harvie ("Transparent") and headlined Long Beach Pride events with Jennifer Hudson, Indigo Girls, KC and the Sunshine Band, and more. She is an award-winning stand up comedian, comedy teacher, comedy mentor to members of her Team Green Light comedy collective, and philanthropic auctioneer who has raised millions of dollars for multiple nonprofits in New England. Christine's Adult stand up workshop has sold out 33 times in the past 6 years! What are you waiting for - sign up now!

To register for classes ($350 - $495) call the box office at 203-438-5795 or visit our website ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





