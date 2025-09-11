 tracker
Yächtley Crëw Comes To The Palace Theater In October

The performance is on Saturday, October 25th.

By: Sep. 11, 2025
Yächtley Crëw Comes To The Palace Theater In October Image
Yächtley Crëw, the nation's premier Yacht Rock band, will come to the Palace Theater on Saturday, October 25th! The nautical-themed night kicks off early with a Salute to Summer Fun Party in the Lobby. Doors open at 6:30 PM, so arrive early to enjoy music, themed cocktails, retro photo ops, and the ultimate pre-show vibes — all celebrating the easy-breezy spirit of Yacht Rock.

Yächtley Crëw takes the Main Stage at 8 PM. Known for their crisp captains' jackets, infectious energy, and pitch-perfect renditions of soft rock classics, Yächtley Crëw are more than a cover band — they're a movement. Proudly flying the flag of Yacht Rock for every generation that loves good-time music and singalong favorites, this seven-piece Southern California sensation has captured hearts nationwide, even catching the attention of the late, great Jimmy Buffett.

Meet the Crew:

  • Philly Ocean – Lead Vocals
  • Sailor Hawkins – Drums
  • Baba Buoy – Bass
  • Tommy Buoy – Guitar
  • Stoney Shores – Vocals
  • Pauly Shores – Saxophone/Flute
  • Matthew McDonald – Keyboards

Their 2023 EP Seas the Day features soft rock staples like “Lido Shuffle,” “Ride Like the Wind,” “Steal Away,” and more. Live performances often include crowd-pleasers such as “Africa,” “Brandy,” and “Escape (The Piña Colada Song).” Every show is a floating party full of nostalgia, harmonies, and irresistible grooves.

So, pull out your best polos, anchors, aviators, and deck shoes — and get ready to party like it's 1979.




Videos