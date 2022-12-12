Yacht Rock Event Featuring Anchor Management Comes To The Nancy Marine Studio Theatre

Ahoy! The Warner Theatre announces a YACHT ROCK EVENT FEATURING ANCHOR MANAGEMENT, a fundraiser party on Saturday, April 1, 2023 in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. Enjoy a cocktail and dance the night away to Yacht Rock classics such as Sailing, Summer Breeze, and Escape (The Pina Colada Song)! Regular tickets are $30 each, VIP tickets are $60 each.

Regular tickets include access to the venue at 6 pm, cash bar, and show at 7 pm.

The VIP experience will begin at 6 pm in the Studio Theatre lobby, in partnership with Litchfield Distillery and Two Roads Brewing Company. VIP tickets include themed hors d'oeuvres and a variety of specialty spirits and craft beer to enjoy before the show. Live music by Anchor Management and dancing will begin at 7 pm.

Dress in your best nautical or cabana attire for a chance to win a prize for "Best Dressed!" The prize pack will include donations from Two Roads Brewing Company, Litchfield Distillery, and special Warner Theatre merch!

About Anchor Management

Anchor Management is Connecticut's Yacht Rock experience! From the mid 70's to the mid 80's, popular music had a definitive sound. Memorable lyrics, smooth harmonies, and pure musicianship dominated the airwaves with artists like Christopher Cross, Boz Skaggs, Hall and Oates, and Michael McDonald (to name a few). This infectious sound has now become known as "Yacht Rock." Anchor Management's shows are known for nautical themed costumes, décor, prize giveaways, sing-alongs, synchronized light show and so much more!

Some Yacht Rock hits include Ride Like The Wind, Sailing, Baker Street, Brandy (You're a fine girl), Peg, Escape (The Pina Colada Song), Summer Breeze, and Running on Empty.

Tickets are on sale to Warner supporters on Tuesday, December 13 at 10 am and to the general public on Friday, December 16 at 10 am. For tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.