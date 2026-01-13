Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

James Springer - CRIMINAL CABARET - Theatre Guild of Simsbury



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Matthew Farina - EVITA - Musicals at Richter



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Krystyna Resavy - ANNIE - Sharon Playhouse



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

DB Productions - EVITA - Musicals at Richter



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Annie - KATHLEEN DEANGELIS - Sharon Playhouse



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

EVITA - Musicals at Richter



Best Dance Production (Professional)

A CHORUS LINE - Goodspeed Musicals



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Brad Blake - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Downtown Cabaret Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Carl Andress - ANNIE - Sharon Playhouse



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Diana Canova - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Ridgefield Theater Barn



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Hunter Foster - THE MOUSETRAP - Sharon Playhouse



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

EVITA - Musicals at Richter



Best Ensemble (Professional)

A CHORUS LINE - Goodspeed Musicals



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Al Chiapetta - WINTER WONDERETTES - Sherman Playhouse



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Wheeler Moon - ANNIE - Sharon Playhouse



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Andrew Gadwah - EVITA - Musicals at Richter



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Adam Souza - A CHORUS LINE - Goodspeed Musicals



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

EVITA - Musicals at Richter



Best Musical (Professional)

A CHORUS LINE - Goodspeed Musicals



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

TIARAS OVER TEANECK - Pantochino Productions



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

ABOUT TIME - Goodspeed Musicals



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jazzy Cores - EVITA - Musicals at Richter



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Avery Hope - ANNIE - Sharon Playhouse



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Rebecca Annalise - A FLEA IN HER EAR - Brookfield Theatre



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Rod Brogan - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Music Theatre of Connecticut



Best Play (Non-Professional)

MOONLIGHT OVER BUFFALO - Ridgefield Theater Barn



Best Play (Professional)

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Music Theatre of Connecticut



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

David Kievit - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Downtown Cabaret Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Beowulf Boritt - ALL SHOOK UP - Goodspeed Musicals



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Mark Firestone - EVITA - Musicals at Richter



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Graham Stone - ANNIE - Sharon Playhouse



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jazzy Cores - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Downtown Cabaret Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Behr Marshall - RAGTIME - Goodspeed Musicals



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Lucy Babbitt - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Westport Community Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Matt Mancuso - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Music Theatre of Connecticut



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

GAME ON! - Hole in the Wall Theater



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Musicals at Richter



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Goodspeed Musicals

Winners can download graphics here.