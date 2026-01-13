Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)
James Springer - CRIMINAL CABARET - Theatre Guild of Simsbury
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Matthew Farina - EVITA - Musicals at Richter
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Krystyna Resavy - ANNIE - Sharon Playhouse
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
DB Productions - EVITA - Musicals at Richter
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Annie - KATHLEEN DEANGELIS - Sharon Playhouse
Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)
EVITA - Musicals at Richter
Best Dance Production (Professional)
A CHORUS LINE - Goodspeed Musicals
Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Brad Blake - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Downtown Cabaret Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Carl Andress - ANNIE - Sharon Playhouse
Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Diana Canova - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Ridgefield Theater Barn
Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Hunter Foster - THE MOUSETRAP - Sharon Playhouse
Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
EVITA - Musicals at Richter
Best Ensemble (Professional)
A CHORUS LINE - Goodspeed Musicals
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Al Chiapetta - WINTER WONDERETTES - Sherman Playhouse
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Wheeler Moon - ANNIE - Sharon Playhouse
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Andrew Gadwah - EVITA - Musicals at Richter
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Adam Souza - A CHORUS LINE - Goodspeed Musicals
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
EVITA - Musicals at Richter
Best Musical (Professional)
A CHORUS LINE - Goodspeed Musicals
Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
TIARAS OVER TEANECK - Pantochino Productions
Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)
ABOUT TIME - Goodspeed Musicals
Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Jazzy Cores - EVITA - Musicals at Richter
Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Avery Hope - ANNIE - Sharon Playhouse
Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Rebecca Annalise - A FLEA IN HER EAR - Brookfield Theatre
Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Rod Brogan - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Music Theatre of Connecticut
Best Play (Non-Professional)
MOONLIGHT OVER BUFFALO - Ridgefield Theater Barn
Best Play (Professional)
MOON OVER BUFFALO - Music Theatre of Connecticut
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
David Kievit - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Downtown Cabaret Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Beowulf Boritt - ALL SHOOK UP - Goodspeed Musicals
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Mark Firestone - EVITA - Musicals at Richter
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Graham Stone - ANNIE - Sharon Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Jazzy Cores - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Downtown Cabaret Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Behr Marshall - RAGTIME - Goodspeed Musicals
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Lucy Babbitt - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Westport Community Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Matt Mancuso - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Music Theatre of Connecticut
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)
GAME ON! - Hole in the Wall Theater
Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Musicals at Richter
Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Goodspeed Musicals
