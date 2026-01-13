 tracker
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 13, 2026
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards Image

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)
James Springer - CRIMINAL CABARET - Theatre Guild of Simsbury

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Matthew Farina - EVITA - Musicals at Richter

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Krystyna Resavy - ANNIE - Sharon Playhouse

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
DB Productions - EVITA - Musicals at Richter

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Annie - KATHLEEN DEANGELIS - Sharon Playhouse

Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)
EVITA - Musicals at Richter

Best Dance Production (Professional)
A CHORUS LINE - Goodspeed Musicals

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Brad Blake - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Downtown Cabaret Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Carl Andress - ANNIE - Sharon Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Diana Canova - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Ridgefield Theater Barn

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Hunter Foster - THE MOUSETRAP - Sharon Playhouse

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
EVITA - Musicals at Richter

Best Ensemble (Professional)
A CHORUS LINE - Goodspeed Musicals

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Al Chiapetta - WINTER WONDERETTES - Sherman Playhouse

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Wheeler Moon - ANNIE - Sharon Playhouse

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Andrew Gadwah - EVITA - Musicals at Richter

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Adam Souza - A CHORUS LINE - Goodspeed Musicals

Best Musical (Non-Professional)
EVITA - Musicals at Richter

Best Musical (Professional)
A CHORUS LINE - Goodspeed Musicals

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
TIARAS OVER TEANECK - Pantochino Productions

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)
ABOUT TIME - Goodspeed Musicals

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Jazzy Cores - EVITA - Musicals at Richter

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Avery Hope - ANNIE - Sharon Playhouse

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Rebecca Annalise - A FLEA IN HER EAR - Brookfield Theatre

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Rod Brogan - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Music Theatre of Connecticut

Best Play (Non-Professional)
MOONLIGHT OVER BUFFALO - Ridgefield Theater Barn

Best Play (Professional)
MOON OVER BUFFALO - Music Theatre of Connecticut

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
David Kievit - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Downtown Cabaret Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Beowulf Boritt - ALL SHOOK UP - Goodspeed Musicals

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Mark Firestone - EVITA - Musicals at Richter

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Graham Stone - ANNIE - Sharon Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Jazzy Cores - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Downtown Cabaret Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Behr Marshall - RAGTIME - Goodspeed Musicals

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Lucy Babbitt - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Westport Community Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Matt Mancuso - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Music Theatre of Connecticut

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)
GAME ON! - Hole in the Wall Theater

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Musicals at Richter

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Goodspeed Musicals

