JUMP – AMERICA’S VAN HALEN EXPERIENCE To Play Warner Theatre

The Warner Theatre will welcome JUMP - America's Van Halen Experience - VH1 Tour to the Oneglia Auditorium on Thursday, April 9, 2026, at 8:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now.

After performing sold-out shows across multiple states and being recruited for international tours in Canada and Australia, JUMP has positioned themselves as one of the top up-and-coming Van Halen tributes on the planet. The Toledo, Ohio-based band delivers a fully immersive embodiment of the iconic David Lee Roth era - bringing together youth, nostalgia, and the undeniable energy of classic rock 'n' roll.

Delivering two hours of classic David Lee Roth era Van Halen, the Toledo, Ohio based band lineup is composed of a group of youngsters all born in the mid-late 90's and early 2000's. While their age offers a visual aesthetic true to Van Halen in their prime, their sound also reflects the same shredding Eddie guitar solos, rock solid rhythm section, and the whaling two-tone screams reminiscent of David Lee Roth's voice.

Featuring hits and deep cuts from Van Halen's first six albums, JUMP's live show goes beyond the music. The performance incorporates skits and one-liners drawn directly from bootlegs of Van Halen's live shows between 1978 and 1984 - delivering two hours of classic David Lee Roth-era Van Halen as it was meant to be experienced: loud, electric, and unforgettable.

JUMP - America's Van Halen Experience - VH1 Tour will play the Warner Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium in Torrington, CT on Thursday, April 9, 2026, at 8:00 PM. Tickets range from $42-$63 and can be purchased at warnertheatre.org or by calling the Warner Theatre Box Office at (860) 489-7180.