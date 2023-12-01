Windham Theatre Guild To Present Holiday Concert LET THERE BE PEACE

The concert will contain secular and Christmas Carol holiday music.
POPULAR
Back by popular demand from last year's rousing and successful performance, the Windham Theatre Guild will lift your spirits with another edition of their annual “Holiday Concert”. The concert will contain secular and Christmas Carol holiday music.
The chorus will be singing many beautifully arranged holiday songs including “We Need a Little Christmas”, “Sleigh Ride”, “Silver Bells”, “All I Want for Christmas”, “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and more.
There will be a Children's Pageant, an appearance by Santa, and a chance for the audience to sing along with some favorite seasonal songs.
Come enjoy this program of beautiful songs and start your holiday season off with a wonderful feeling in your heart.
Reserve tickets by calling 860-423-2245 or online at Click Here.
Videos
|23' NHAOPA Christmas Spectacular
Cabaret On Main Theatere (12/16-12/17)
|Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (12/01-12/03) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)
|All Shook Up
Center Stage Theatre (12/01-12/10)
|PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (2/23-3/10)
|WRECK THE HALLS
The Sherman Playhouse (11/24-12/23)
|Wicked
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (4/24-5/12)
|The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Palace Theater (4/26-4/28)
|Carrie: The Musical
Delmonte Bernstein Studio Theater (11/30-12/03)
|Homeward Bound: Songs of the Holidays
Music Theatre of CT (12/16-12/16)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You