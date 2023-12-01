Windham Theatre Guild To Present Holiday Concert LET THERE BE PEACE

Back by popular demand from last year's rousing and successful performance, the Windham Theatre Guild will lift your spirits with another edition of their annual “Holiday Concert”. The concert will contain secular and Christmas Carol holiday music.

The chorus will be singing many beautifully arranged holiday songs including “We Need a Little Christmas”, “Sleigh Ride”, “Silver Bells”, “All I Want for Christmas”, “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and more.

There will be a Children's Pageant, an appearance by Santa, and a chance for the audience to sing along with some favorite seasonal songs.

Come enjoy this program of beautiful songs and start your holiday season off with a wonderful feeling in your heart.

Reserve tickets by calling 860-423-2245 or online at Click Here.