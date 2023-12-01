Windham Theatre Guild To Present Holiday Concert LET THERE BE PEACE

The concert will contain secular and Christmas Carol holiday music. 

By: Dec. 01, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Leads Favorite Photo 2 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Playhouse On Park To Present THE WEIRD AND WONDERFUL WORLD OF INDUSTRIAL MUSICALS Film By Photo 3 Playhouse On Park To Present THE WEIRD AND WONDERFUL WORLD OF INDUSTRIAL MUSICALS Film By Comedy Writer Steve Young
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Leads Favorite Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Windham Theatre Guild To Present Holiday Concert LET THERE BE PEACE

Back by popular demand from last year's rousing and successful performance, the Windham Theatre Guild will lift your spirits with another edition of their annual “Holiday Concert”.  The concert will contain secular and Christmas Carol holiday music. 

The chorus will be singing many beautifully arranged holiday songs including “We Need a Little Christmas”, “Sleigh Ride”, “Silver Bells”, “All I Want for Christmas”, “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and more. 

There will be a Children's Pageant, an appearance by Santa, and a chance for the audience to sing along with some favorite seasonal songs. 

Come enjoy this program of beautiful songs and start your holiday season off with a wonderful feeling in your heart. 

Reserve tickets by calling 860-423-2245 or online at Click Here.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
AMOC* Will Perform EL NINO: NATIVITY RECONSIDERED at Yale Schwarzman Center Photo
AMOC* Will Perform EL NINO: NATIVITY RECONSIDERED at Yale Schwarzman Center

American Modern Opera Company (AMOC*) is heading to Yale Schwarzman Center to perform John Adams's oratorio El Niño: Nativity Reconsidered. Celebrating Latin American poets and the voices of women, this work, will make a one-night-only appearance on December 15 at 7:30 pm in Commons.

2
Brief Cameo Productions to Present Staged Reading Of MASTER CLASS This Winter Photo
Brief Cameo Productions to Present Staged Reading Of MASTER CLASS This Winter

Brief Cameo Productions presents a staged reading of Terrence McNally's 'Master Class' featuring Angela Iannone as Maria Callas. Get your tickets now!

3
Westport Country Playhouse Partners with Local Charities for Holiday Donations Photo
Westport Country Playhouse Partners with Local Charities for Holiday Donations

Westport Country Playhouse is teaming up with Norwalk Toys for Tots and Westport Homes with Hope Food Pantry to collect donations during their December lineup of shows. Find out how you can contribute and support these local charities.

4
Cast Announced For Westport Country Playhouses Family-Friendly Holiday Show, A SHERLOCK CA Photo
Cast Announced For Westport Country Playhouse's Family-Friendly Holiday Show, A SHERLOCK CAROL, December 19 – 23

Get ready for a family-friendly holiday show at Westport Country Playhouse! Check out the cast announcement for 'A Sherlock Carol' running from December 19-23.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch The Making of Jacob Marley from Hartford Stage's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Video
Watch The Making of Jacob Marley from Hartford Stage's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Knights of the Roundtable' on TODAY Video
Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Knights of the Roundtable' on TODAY
Eden Espinosa Performs 'Time For Starting Over' From 17 AGAIN Video
Eden Espinosa Performs 'Time For Starting Over' From 17 AGAIN
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
23' NHAOPA Christmas Spectacular in Connecticut 23' NHAOPA Christmas Spectacular
Cabaret On Main Theatere (12/16-12/17)Tracker
Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov in Connecticut Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (12/01-12/03)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play in Connecticut It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
All Shook Up in Connecticut All Shook Up
Center Stage Theatre (12/01-12/10)Tracker
PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic in Connecticut PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (2/23-3/10)
WRECK THE HALLS in Connecticut WRECK THE HALLS
The Sherman Playhouse (11/24-12/23)
Wicked in Connecticut Wicked
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (4/24-5/12)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Connecticut The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Palace Theater (4/26-4/28)
Carrie: The Musical in Connecticut Carrie: The Musical
Delmonte Bernstein Studio Theater (11/30-12/03)
Homeward Bound: Songs of the Holidays in Connecticut Homeward Bound: Songs of the Holidays
Music Theatre of CT (12/16-12/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You