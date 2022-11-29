Windham Theatre Guild Presents Holiday Chorus Concert

Back by popular demand from last year's rousing and successful performance, the Windham Theatre Guild will lift your spirits with another edition of their annual "Holiday Concert". The concert will contain secular and Christmas Carol holiday music. The chorus will be singing many new and beautifully arranged holiday songs including "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas", "Sleigh Ride", "Silver Bells", "All I Want For Christmas Is You", "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas", and more. There will be a Children's Pageant, an appearance by Santa, and a chance for the audience to sing along with some favorite seasonal songs.

Come enjoy this program of beautiful songs and start your holiday season off with a wonderful feeling in your heart. Performances are Saturday, December 10th at 7:30pm and Sunday, December 11th at 2:00pm at the Burton Leavitt Theatre, 779 Main Street, Willimantic. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for seniors/students, and $8 for children under 12. Reserve tickets by calling 860-423-2245 or online at windhamtheatreguild.org.