Windham Theatre Guild Postpones Remainder of 2019-20 Season

Windham Theatre Guild has postponed the remainder of its 2019-20 season.

Read the statement below:

We appreciate your patience and support as we work together on combating the spread of COVID-19 (virus). As always, the safety of our community is our top priority.

The Windham Theatre Guild is closely following the news of the virus in our community, and based on the recommendations from state and local government, we have postponed all performances for the rest of our 2019-2020 Season including Calendar Girls, WTG Broadway Chorus Concert, Enchanted Bookshop Youth Production and A Few Good Men.

The theater itself is closed with no business to be conducted until further notice. This includes rehearsals, committee meetings and any other in-person programming and activities related to the Guild.

The Board of Directors is currently assessing the situation day by day and we appreciate your patience and understanding as we try to construct a plan of action to reschedule our 2019-2020 productions and continue planning for the 2020-2021 season. If you have already purchased tickets for any of the productions being postponed, we will be in touch with you soon. Please continue to check in with all our media outlets (website, Facebook, Instagram) and email for any and all information.

As a nonprofit trying to sustain through this difficult time, we would be extraordinarily appreciative of all charitable contributions that would help the theatre through this unprecedented crisis.

Please take care of yourselves and each other.

Sincerely,

Jill Zarcone, Acting President

And the Windham Theatre Guild Board





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You