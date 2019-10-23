Windham Theatre Guild Holds Auditions For NATIVE GARDENS

Auditions for Native Gardens, by Karen Zacarías, will be held Saturday, November 16 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. and Tuesday, November 19 from 7:00-9:00 p.m., at the Burton Leavitt Theater, 779 Main Street, Willimantic. Performances will be at the Burton Leavitt Theater on February 7, 8, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, and 22.

Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, are realizing the American dream when they purchase a house next door to community stalwarts Virginia and Frank. But a disagreement over a longstanding fence line soon spirals into an all-out war of taste, class, privilege and entitlement. The hilarious results guarantee no one comes out smelling like a rose.

Character descriptions can be found at windhamtheatreguild.org. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Sides will be provided. If you have any questions please contact the director, Tina Huey, at StandardTheater@gmail.com.





