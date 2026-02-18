Westport Country Playhouse to Present ISAAC MIZRAHI: LIVE IN CONCERT in March

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Westport Country Playhouse will present Isaac Mizrahi, “Project Runway: All Stars” judge and Broadway performer, in “Isaac Mizrahi: Live in Concert,” on Saturday, March 7, at 8 p.m. Mizrahi's one-of-a-kind show brings together comedy, commentary, and an array of classic and soon-to-be classic songs from Stephen Sondheim to Blondie, from Comden and Green to Madonna. The actor, host, writer, designer, singer, and producer will be accompanied by his jazz band.

Mizrahi's acclaimed concert performances have been described by The New York Times as “determined to challenge the cultural status quo and help blaze a path into a more liberated future where few subjects are off-limits.”

Isaac Mizrahi has spent over 35 years at the intersection of entertainment, media, and fashion, earning acclaim as a performer, host, writer, designer, and producer. Performing with his jazz band, Mizrahi brings his signature wit and musical flair to concert stages across the country. His multi-week residency at New York City's Caf? Carlyle sells out every year, and he celebrates his 10-year anniversary of playing this iconic venue in 2026. Mizrahi made his Broadway debut playing Amos Hart in the musical “Chicago” in 2022. The New York Times praised him as “a founding father of a genre that fuses performance art, music and stand-up comedy.”

In 2025, the cult classic documentary Unzipped—which Mizrahi co-created and stars in—celebrated its 30th anniversary at the Sundance Film Festival. He hosted the Emmy-winning “Isaac Mizrahi Show” for seven years, served as a judge on all seven seasons of “Project Runway: All Stars,” and continues to appear widely across television and film.

Mizrahi has directed productions for the Opera Theatre of St. Louis and designed for the Metropolitan Opera. He also annually narrates and directs the children's classic, “Peter and the Wolf,” a production he created for the Guggenheim Museum in New York City.

Through his company IM Entertainment, Mizrahi develops original projects in television, theater, and publishing. He is currently a Consulting Producer on Hulu's “Mid-Century Modern.” His New York Times bestselling memoir I.M. was published in 2019.

Tickets to “Isaac Mizrahi: Live in Concert” are $49.50 and $55. Running time is 75 minutes; no intermission. For full details, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/isaac-mizrahi-live-in-concert-2026/.

A complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.