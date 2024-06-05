Westport Country Playhouse Will Host a Concert by Isaac Mizrahi Next Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westport Country Playhouse will present Isaac Mizrahi, “Project Runway: All Stars” judge and Broadway performer, in “Isaac Mizrahi: Live in Concert,” on Saturday, June 15, at 8 p.m. Mizrahi’s one-of-a-kind show brings together comedy, commentary, and an array of classic and soon-to-be classic songs from Stephen Sondheim to Blondie, from Comden and Green to Madonna. The actor, host, writer, designer, and producer will be accompanied by his six-piece jazz band.

“As his legion of fans know, Isaac Mizrahi can do it all!,” said Mark Shanahan, Westport Country Playhouse artistic director. “We can't wait for him to come to the Playhouse for a night of remarkable music, hilarious stories, and a rare chance to spend the evening with a beloved icon!”

Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry for over 30 years. He was most recently seen as Amos Hart in the Broadway production of “Chicago,” and has an annual residency at Café Carlyle in New York City. He has also performed at various venues across the country such as Joe’s Pub, The Regency Ballroom, and several City Winery locations nationwide. The New York Times noted that “he qualifies as a founding father of a genre that fuses performance art, music and stand-up comedy.”

Mizrahi is the subject and co-creator of “Unzipped,” a documentary following the making of his fall 1994 collection, which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival. He hosted his own television talk show, “The Isaac Mizrahi Show,” for seven years, has written three books, and has made countless appearances in movies and on television.

He served as a judge on “Project Runway: All-Stars” for the series’ entire seven-season run and has a new podcast, “Hello Isaac,” which features celebrity friends and other guests, discussing their success and how failure affects it. “Hello Isaac” was released in June 2023 with new episodes released every week.

Mizrahi has directed productions of “A Little Night Music” and “The Magic Flute” for the Opera Theatre of St. Louis. Annually, he directs and narrates his production of the children’s classic “Peter and The Wolf” at The Guggenheim Museum in New York. Mizrahi has his own production company, Isaac Mizrahi Entertainment, under which he has several projects in development in television, theatre, and literature. His New York Times bestselling memoir, “I.M.,” was published in 2019.

Tickets to “Isaac Mizrahi: Life in Concert” are $49.50. Running time is 80 minutes; no intermission.

For full details, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/isaac-mizrahi-live-in-concert/

