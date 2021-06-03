Warner Theatre Welcomes Back Volunteers!

After 14 months of closure, the Warner Theatre welcomed over 50 volunteers back to the venue on Tuesday, May 25th. The volunteers were asked prior to the meeting if they would be willing to return to the theatre, and if so when they would feel comfortable to do so.

"Re-engaging our volunteers is a big step toward our reopening!" said Relationship Director, Lesley Budny.

The meeting was informal and opened with introductions followed by an update on where the Warner Theatre has been during Covid, where they are with their current reopening strategy and where they are heading as an organization. The volunteers were updated on upcoming scheduled events as well as the Education and Stage programs at the Warner. Volunteer post-Covid re-engagement efforts will continue over the next several months based on the comfort level of volunteers returning to the Warner Theatre.

"Volunteers were enthralled to be invited back to the Warner; it was a sigh of relief to return to our beloved theatre. Volunteers are excited to return to a warm, happy atmosphere" said House Manager, Marti Lecko.

If you are interested in becoming a Warner Theatre volunteer, please reach out to Development Manager, Kayle Crowley at kcrowley@warnerthatre.org.