WRECK THE HALLS At The Sherman Playhouse

On Friday, November 26, The Sherman Playhouse will open its hilarious holiday musical revue, WRECK THE HALLS, written, directed and choreographed by Brad Blake with music direction by Charles Smith. The curtain rises at 8:00 p.m. for a four week run.

Nothing is sacred in this SLAY ride of adult humor that rips the shiny bows and pretty wrapping off the holiday season. The show features two acts of music-filled satire and burlesque that turn the last quarter of the calendar belly up. And audiences should be warned - they'll never look at Kris Kringle the same way again (Warning: Due to adult humor, WRECK THE HALLS is not recommended for the younger elves).

Steve Stott, President of the Sherman Players says he's delighted to welcome Brad back to the Playhouse after the success of 2019's CABARET. "With a Brad Blake production we know we're bringing top quality entertainment to our patrons. We've been keen to get WRECK THE HALLS on our stage for some time - it's become a great holiday favorite in this region - and with brand new material added for 2021 now's the perfect time. Just what we all need to lift our spirits right now!"

Brad Blake explains, "WRECK THE HALLS came to life when I wrote the song "That Yule Log" and decided it would need an irreverent holiday musical revue to inhabit. After writing 5 or 6 more numbers, I told a good friend, Tom Libonate, that I needed a title for this show and, without missing a beat, he turned to me and said "What about WRECK THE HALLS?". I wrote the title number that night and kept on writing song after naughty song until I felt I had sufficiently slaughtered and roasted the holiday season."

Besides Mr. Blake and Mr. Stott, the crew consists of music director Charles Smith (Keyboards: Charles Smith; Bass: Charles Casimiro; Percussion: Bob Kogut), lighting designer Al Chiappetta, sound designer David White, voice-over work by Tom Libonate, set design and costumes by Brad Blake, seamstress Sue Haneman, set construction by Al Chiappetta and Tony Langley, set painting by Marta Fohn, stage manager Tina Morrissette and assistant stage manager Matthew MacGregor.

WRECK THE HALLS premiered in December 2015 at The Ridgefield Theatre Barn and was so well received that it was slated for a return engagement in 2017. It later was revised and expanded in a production at TheatreWorks New Milford in 2019.

The cast features Anya Caravella (Brookfield), Bret Bisaillon (Prospect), T. Sean Maher (Stratford), Jessica Smith (New Fairfield), Priscilla Squiers and Alexis Vournazos (both Danbury)

For the safety of our audience and performers, The Sherman Playhouse will be following local and national theater protocols regarding COVID-19. Audience members will be required to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks during the performances. Questions can be directed to information@shermanplayers.org.

WRECK THE HALLS runs November 26, 27, December 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18 at 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays. There will be two 2:00 p.m. Sunday matinees on December 5 and 12. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students. Reservations can be made online at shermanplayers.org or by calling the box office at (860) 354-3622.