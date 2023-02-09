WCSU Presents Rodgers and Hammerstein's ALLEGRO This Month

DANBURY, Connecticut - Western Connecticut State University's Department of Theatre Arts presents Rodgers and Hammerstein's original musical "Allegro," an early creation from these Broadway legends that first premiered in 1947. WCSU's production runs February 24 through March 5 in the MainStage Theatre at the university's Visual and Performing Arts Center, 43 Lake Ave. Extension, Danbury. Tickets can be purchased at wcsuvpac.eventbrite.com.

"Allegro" chronicles four decades in the life of an Everyman from cradle through mid-life discovery of who he is and what his life is truly about. The musical follows lead character Joe's life from birth and childhood to college, marriage and career in a series of vignettes and musical sequences described as dazzling in their simplicity and stunning in their impact. The original cast of "Allegro" boasted a cast of over 100 actors; this production has been adapted for a cast of 19.

The performances are directed by Justin P. Cowan, chair of the WCSU Department of Theatre Arts. WCSU students Berny Balbuena and Jackson Tubis serve as co-music directors and the choreographer is MK Lawson.

"'Allegro' is one of the cornerstone musicals in the musical theatre canon. It is the third work by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, the first being 'Oklahoma!' and the second being 'Carousel.' Since 'Allegro' is the least performed and produced work of the three, this production is an opportunity for audience-goers to discover one of the rarer R&H gems that they might not have had the pleasure of experiencing before," said Cowan. "The original production of 'Allegro' is often considered to be the first concept musical. Being that the musical doesn't follow a traditional narrative structure, it provides an opportunity for the creative team here at WCSU to tell this story in ways both creative and magical. As always at WCSU Theatre, audiences can expect high production values and incredible performances from a very talented group of students," he added.

Performances are on Friday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 25, at 2 and 8 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m.; Friday, March 3, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, March 4, at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m. Following the closing performance on March 5 will be a talkback with Ted Chapin, Broadway producer and former president of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, and Andy Hammerstein, author, lecturer and grandson of Oscar Hammerstein II.

Ticket prices are $10 for WCSU students, $20 for other students, $20 per ticket for groups of 20 or more and senior citizens, and $30 for general admission (not including site fees). Reserve tickets at wcsuvpac.eventbrite.com.