Video: Watch Clips From THE SECRET GARDEN at ACT Of Connecticut

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut recently wrapped the final production of their 2022-2023 season - THE SECRET GARDEN. Performances ran this May and June.

Directed by ACT of CT's Grammy nominated Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine, THE SECRET GARDEN featured new scenic technology never seen before on the ACT of CT stage.

This enchanting Tony Award-winning musical possesses one of the most glorious scores ever to hit Broadway and tells the story of eleven-year-old Mary Lennox, orphaned in India, and her return to Yorkshire to live with her reclusive uncle Archibald and his son Colin. The estate's many wonders, including a magic garden, guides Mary through her new life.

ACT of CT's THE SECRET GARDEN starred Brian Golub (U.S. tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR and SCHOOL OF ROCK) as Archibald Craven, Katie Diamond (Broadway's THE PIRATE QUEEN and JERSEY BOYS) as Lily Craven, Matt Faucher (Broadway's BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL) as Dr. Neville Craven, Laura Woyasz (Broadway's WICKED) as Martha, Juliet Lambert Pratt (Broadway's LES MISERABLES) as Rose, DJ Plunkett (U.S. tour of WICKED) as Dickon, and Charlotte Ewing as Mary Lennox. The show will feature John Baker as Ben, Jasper Burger and George Aronow as Colin, Jorie Janeway as Mrs. Medlock, and Joseph C. Townsend as Fakir. The cast also includes Evan Bertram, Carson Collins, Katie Dixon, Ruthy Froch, Val Moranto, Constantine Pappas, Isaac Ryckeghem, Drew Seigla, Morgan Billings Smith, and Brian C. Veith.

THE SECRET GARDEN has book and lyrics by Marsha Norman, music by Lucy Simon, and is based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. The production will be directed by Daniel C. Levine, with music supervision and direction by ACT of CT's Grammy nominated Bryan Perri. The show's choreography will be by Nathan Peck, scenic design by David Goldstein, costume design by Leslie Bernstein, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, video design by Camilla Tassi, sound design by Alex Berg and Don Hanna, and wig design by Kurt Alger. Niro Feliciano is the production's cultural advisor and Monica Kapoor provides Indian movement consultation.