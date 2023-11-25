VIDEO: Watch The Making of Jacob Marley from Hartford Stage's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Hartford Stage has shared a video of Noble Schropshire getting Ready to Play Jacob Marley, Ebenezer Scrooge's late business partner, in A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video below!

Adapted & Directed by Michael Wilson Hartford’s beloved Christmas tradition is back! The magic of Charles Dickens’s heartwarming classic returns with former Hartford Stage Artistic Director Michael Wilson at the helm. Come see Connecticut’s favorite family holiday tradition and spend some time with Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future as they bring A Christmas Carol To life on stage.

The cast includes Allen Gilmore as Ebenezer Scrooge, Erik Bloomquist as Fred/Scrooge at 30, Vanessa R Butler as Fred’s Wife/Belle, Robert Hannon Davis as Second Solicitor / Undertaker, Ryan Garbayo as Bob Cratchit, Rebecka Jones as Bettye Pigeon/Spirit of Christmas Past, Sarah Killough as Mrs. Fezziwig/Fred’s Sister in Law, Hero Marguerite as Mrs. Cratchit, Mauricio Miranda as Mr. Marvel, John-Andrew Morrison as Bert / Spirit of Christmas Present, Stuart Rider as First Solicitor/Mr. Fezziwig, and Noble Shropshire as Mrs. Dilber/Jacob Marley.

The cast also includes a company of youth actors from the Greater Hartford region. Ashford: Jotham Burrello; Avon: William Schloat; Bloomfield: Gabby Braswell, Aria Pierce, and Naeem Opoku-Shinn; East Granby: Emma Gerken; East Hartford: Akilah Hadjsalem; Glastonbury: Logan Gordon-Gay, and Jordyn Schmidt; Hartford: Ava Williams; Longmeadow, MA: Norah Girard; Marlborough: Benjamin O’Brien; Newington: Jada Manson; South Windsor: Vedanth Satish; West Hartford: Calin Butterfield, Theodore “Teddy” Curren, Addison “Addy” Curren, Cru Lyles, and Emma Billings; Wethersfield: Andrew Michaels, Eliot Lentino, and Avery McMahon; Windsor: Aubrey Grimes.

Since 2013, Hartford Stage and The Hartt School at the University of Hartford have had a partnership-in-training program which allows students from the Theater Division to act and work in the company’s productions.

A talented group of Hartt students will be in A Christmas Carol: Sudan Chang, Sophie Friedl, Kendall Grenolds, Halle Jacobson, Audrey Kawecki, AJ Masiello, Riley Means, Declan Smith, and Carson Timmons. There are also two Hartt student Assistant Directors on the production: Emma DeWitt and Helaina Ross.

The production features Choreography by Hope Clarke, Scenic Design by Tony Straiges, Costume Design by Alejo Vietti, Lighting Design by Robert Wierzel, Original Music & Sound Design by John Gromada, Original Costume Design by Zack Brown, Wig Design by Brittany Hartman, and Flying Effects by ZFX, Inc. The Associate Director is Keiana Richàrd, Music Director is John Fitzpatrick, Jr., Dialect and Vocal Coach is Johanna Morrison, Associate Lighting Designers are Robert W. Henderson, Jr. and Jimmy Lawlor, Assistant Lighting Designer is Eric Norbury, Associate Choreographer is Derric Harris, Wig and Hair Coordinator is Jodi Stone, Youth Coordinator is Shelby Demke, Production Stage Manager is Kelly Hardy, and Assistant Stage Manager is Chandalae Nyswonger .

A Christmas Carol will run through Sunday, December 24, 2023. All evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Matinees on Saturdays and Sundays begin at 2:00 p.m. Tickets for A Christmas Carol start at $30. Discounts are available for students and groups. Groups wanting to create a special occasion out of their visit can reserve a private space at the theater to enjoy a reception before or after the performance. Email boxoffice@hartfordstage.org for more information about pricing and availability.



