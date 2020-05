Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Goodspeed has released a new episode in its In The (Home) Office series!

This week's episode features Marshall Pailet, the writer of PRIVATE GOMER, which was developed and presented at this year's Festival of New Musicals, chatting Goodspeed's Artistic Associate and Dramaturg Anika Chapin!

Check out the episode below!

