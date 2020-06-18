VIDEO: Nick Butcher, Tom Ling & Joe White Join Goodspeed's IN THE (HOME) OFFICE Series

In this episode of In The (Home) Office, Donna Lynn will check in with Nick Butcher, Tom Ling and Joe White who developed their new musical at Goodspeed's 2020 Johnny Mercer Colony. Tune in to learn more about their project and hear song or two.

Nick Butcher is a composer/lyricist and actor. After an extensive performing career in the West End, Nick is becoming one of the most exciting young contemporary theatre composers in the UK. Nick is currently under commission by two major UK producers to adapt a book and subsequent film for the stage as well as development projects in Television. In 2019, Nick sold out his first solo London show, Live at Zedel's and was a cohort of the Jonny Mercer Writers Colony at Goodspeed Musicals in 2020. He will be part of the JMF Songwriters project later this month. Previously, Nick was a finalist in the Stiles & Drewe Best New Song Competition two years running at the Garrick Theatre and Savoy Theatre; gained support from The Cameron Mackintosh Foundation and Arts Council England and shadowed composer George Stiles on numerous projects. Nick has worked as an actor on new musicals in the West End including Lend Me A Tenor, Half a Sixpence and School of Rock as well as major productions at Chichester Festival Theatre, Sheffield Crucible, Opera North, Barbican Theatre with directors including Olivier Award winning Timothy Sheader, Laurence Connor, Daniel Evans, Rachel Kavanaugh and Jo Davies. Nick has worked on four new major productions with Sir Cameron Mackintosh.

Joe White is an award-winning writer from Birmingham, who has developed work with the Old Vic, Lyric Hammersmith, Bush, Hampstead, Birmingham REP and BBC Radio 3. In 2014, he was selected for the BBC Writersroom 10 and won the Channel 4 Playwriting Award (formerly Pearson Award). In 2015, he was the Writer in Residence of Pentabus Theatre Company, and in 2017, he was selected for the Orange Tree Writers Collective and the Old Vic 12. His debut play Mayfly premiered at the Orange Tree Theatre in Spring 2018, and led to nominations for Best New Writer at the Stage Debut Awards and Most Promising New Playwright at the Off WestEnd Awards, which he won. Mayfly is published by Nick Hern Books. Joe was selected for the BBC TV Drama Writers Programme 19/20, through which he is developing a pilot with STV. He is currently under commission with the Sheffield Crucible, Hampstead Theatre, Audible and Carnival Films.

TOM LING is a writer and lyricist who trained at University of Birmingham and continued studying musical theatre at the Guildford School of Acting. Tom has co-written numerous songs with composer Nick Butcher which have featured in his successful YouTube channel, including their musical short film, Loved Before. His other work includes: Techies: The Musical, which achieved a sold-out run with "audiences laughing loudly" (British Theatre Guide) at the 2016 Edinburgh Fringe and featured in Broadway Baby's Top Ten New Musicals; The Cereal Cafe, a new musical about the 2015 Shoreditch gentrification riots - which was professionally workshopped at The Other Palace in 2019, gained international media coverage and a sold-out run; Grandma Claus, sold-out UK tour; co-writing credits on Nick Butcher, Live at Zedel. Tom was recently part of the Johnny Mercer 2020 Writer's Colony at Goodspeed Musicals, working on a brand-new commission for a leading West End producer. He has also lectured on musical theatre writing to the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire's YCP.

