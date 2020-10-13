VIDEO: Nicholas Ward Performs 'Impossible Dream' For Goodspeed's SHAKIN' THE BLUES AWAY Virtual Concert

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The concert premieres on October 29.

Goodspeed has released a sneak peek video from its upcoming virtual gala concert, Shakin' The Blues Away.

Watch below as Nicholas Ward performs "Impossible Dream"!

Shakin' the Blues Away: A Virtual Gala Concert for Goodspeed is going to be an event that you won't want to miss. Premiering on October 29, this moving and uplifting evening of song and dance was filmed throughout the Goodspeed Opera House and features performances from an incredibly talented cast including Rashidra Scott, Alysha Umphress, Gizel Jiménez, Klea Blackhurst, Nicholas Ward, and Bryan Thomas Hunt and Kelly Sheehan.

Tickets at https://www.goodspeed.org/gala.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You