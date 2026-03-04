SINCERELY, WOMAN: SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL To Be Presented In Brooklyn And Connecticut

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Masquerade Theatre and Cambalache Theatre Co. will present SINCERELY, WOMAN: SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL with performances in Brooklyn and Sherman, Connecticut. The festival will take place March 15 at 6:00 p.m. at The Vino Theater in Brooklyn and March 21 at 6:00 p.m. at The Sherman Playhouse in Sherman, Connecticut.

Produced by Lizzy Booth and Cecilia Wisky, the festival features an evening of original short plays created by women and gender-expansive artists. The program brings together playwrights, directors, and performers to explore themes including autonomy, migration, intimacy, ambition, memory, labor, desire, and resistance.

The festival is presented by Masquerade Theatre and Cambalache Theatre Co., two companies that share a focus on interdisciplinary collaboration and elevating underrepresented voices in performance. Created by Booth and Wisky, the event aims to present stories about womanhood across generations, cultures, identities, and lived experiences through a series of short theatrical works.

The lineup includes THIS IS NOT A ONE WOMAN SHOW by Lizzy Booth, directed by Finley Sorensen and featuring Madison Stepnowski, Lindsay Ross, and Ray Plocharczyk. The play follows a woman navigating dates, family calls, and social rituals in a dark comedy that examines modern romance.

The festival will also present AWAY by Cecilia Wisky, directed by Wisky and performed by Elena Lozonschi, Gabby Ostuni, Lizzy Booth, Betty Amelia, and E.B. McAlister. Set in a deserted train station at 4 a.m., the play centers on a trans woman and a chorus of brides, lovers, and dreamers confronting the expectations they have absorbed about love.

Also included is MOTHER’S ALTAR by Sarah C. Wolk, directed by Lizzy Booth and featuring Gabrielle Germain, Missy Alexander, and Benjamin Alas. The play examines generational trauma through the story of a daughter who begins making extreme sacrifices to keep her mother alive.

Lizzy Booth is a New York- and Connecticut-based actor, director, playwright, and producer. She serves as executive producer and artistic director of Masquerade Theatre and is a member of the board of directors at The Sherman Playhouse in Sherman, Connecticut. Cecilia Wisky is a New York-based interdisciplinary artist working across acting, directing, and producing, whose work draws on theatrical traditions from both Buenos Aires and New York. Playwright Sarah C. Wolk previously premiered her play Always Burning as part of Masquerade Theatre’s 2025 short play festival.

The Brooklyn performance will take place at The Vino Theater, located at 274 Morgan Avenue, Suite 201, in Brooklyn. The Connecticut performance will be held at The Sherman Playhouse, located at 5 CT-39 in Sherman.