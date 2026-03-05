Connecticut Ballet to Host FAMILY MATINEE AT THE BALLET at The Bushnell This June

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Connecticut Ballet's Family Matinee at the Ballet, to be held on June 20 at 2pm at The Bushnell in Hartford, is a perfect opportunity to introduce your child to the magical world of professional ballet. Narrated by Artistic Director Brett Raphael and patterned after Leonard Bernstein's famous New York Philharmonic Young People's Concerts in the 1960s, the performance will focus on the unique life of a professional ballet dancer and sample some of the great story ballets.

Company soloists will showcase famous ballets which they love and explain what some of the unique challenges are for their characters. Audiences will see segments from Swan Lake, The Sleeping Beauty, Giselle, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, and finish with a company favorite, Goose Pimples, to New Orleans-style jazz by Bix Beiderbecke. Mr. Raphael and his dancers will take questions from the audience followed by a meet-and-greet opportunity in the theater lobby. Participants are encouraged to wear their own tutus!

The 75-minute program is suitable for children ages 4-12. All seats are $35 plus ticket service fees.