Gary Gulman Brings GRANDILOQUENT To The Bushnell In May

The Bushnell will present comedian Gary Gulman in GRANDILOQUENT for one performance on Saturday, May 2 at 7 p.m. The event will take place at The Bushnell in Hartford.

GRANDILOQUENT is Gulman’s latest stand-up show, exploring themes of insecurity, empathy, and self-acceptance. In the performance, Gulman reflects on his childhood and how humor, reading, and writing helped him navigate the challenges of growing up.

The show also examines the contradictions of performing stand-up comedy, including why a seemingly confident middle-aged comedian might feel most comfortable in a large room filled with strangers laughing at him.

Tickets

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online, by calling 860-987-5900, or by visiting The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, Connecticut.