My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Gary Gulman Brings GRANDILOQUENT To The Bushnell In May

Comedian will perform one-night engagement in Hartford.

By: Mar. 04, 2026
Gary Gulman Brings GRANDILOQUENT To The Bushnell In May Image

The Bushnell will present comedian Gary Gulman in GRANDILOQUENT for one performance on Saturday, May 2 at 7 p.m. The event will take place at The Bushnell in Hartford.

GRANDILOQUENT is Gulman’s latest stand-up show, exploring themes of insecurity, empathy, and self-acceptance. In the performance, Gulman reflects on his childhood and how humor, reading, and writing helped him navigate the challenges of growing up.

The show also examines the contradictions of performing stand-up comedy, including why a seemingly confident middle-aged comedian might feel most comfortable in a large room filled with strangers laughing at him.

Tickets

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online, by calling 860-987-5900, or by visiting The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, Connecticut.





Broadway Bracket


Don't Miss a Connecticut News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos