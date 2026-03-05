Rob Mathes to Receive 2026 Arts Ovation Award at Stamford Palace Theatre

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stamford Center for the Arts' Palace Theatre has announced that Greenwich resident and Emmy Award–winning, Tony- and Grammy-nominated Rob Mathes will receive the 2026 Arts Ovation Award at their 14th Annual Gala on Thursday, April 16, 2026, preceding a special performance by the legendary Smokey Robinson.

“The Arts Ovation Award honors individuals who demonstrate that the arts are not only about performance, but about service, connection, and community,” said Michael E. Moran Jr., President and CEO of Stamford Center for the Arts' Palace Theatre. “While widely respected for his extraordinary artistic achievements, Rob Mathes has tirelessly used music as a force for community good, supporting neighbors in need, and reminding us that creativity has the power to unite and uplift. His leadership and generosity exemplify the very best of what the arts can mean to a community, and we are proud to celebrate him.”

For more than 25 years, the annual Rob Mathes Holiday Concert has been a beloved regional tradition, raising awareness and support for Food Rescue US – Fairfield County. Raised in Greenwich by Yale-trained classical musicians who taught in the Greenwich school system, Mathes' own path was shaped by arts education – a foundation that continues to inform his work as both an artist and community leader. That philosophy closely mirrors Stamford Center for the Arts' mission to provide barrier-free arts access and education to young people throughout the region.

“I have lived my life trying to be the very best musician I could be and to make some kind of impact somewhere, with no expectations. Nothing is achieved outside of community. Building community is everything. My holiday concert is as much about the people that come and support the cause as it is about the music. It is really a community. To be recognized by the Arts community in this area, the movers and shakers, is a gift. I am honored” says Mathes.

Mathes has collaborated with artists all across the music spectrum, from producing records for Sting, Carly Simon, and Rod Stewart to orchestrating and musically directing for Bruce Springsteen, and Elton John, among others, including classical music icons like Luciano Pavarotti and Yo Yo Ma."

The Gala celebrates the nonprofit organization's work as a cultural cornerstone that supports live performance, preserves the historic Thomas Lamb–designed theatre, and provides arts access and education to more than 1,500 students annually, through free programming and need-based scholarships.

Guests will enjoy a red-carpet pre-show celebration featuring chef-driven fare and curated cocktail stations, followed by the award presentation and performance.