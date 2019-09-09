TruTv's Impractical Jokers Return To Mohegan Sun Arena

Critically acclaimed, world-renowned Comedy troupe, and stars of truTV's hit series Impractical Jokers, The Tenderloins celebrate the beginning of the New Year with "The Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour - Starring The Tenderloins." Performing live at Mohegan Sun Arena on Tuesday, December 31st at 8:00pm.

Tickets are $89.00, $69.00, and $49.00 and go on sale Friday, September 13th at 10:00am through Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster customers may log on to ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, September 14th at 10:00am, subject to availability.

The Tenderloins is a New York-based comedy troupe, whose four members - Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano - are the creators, executive producers, and stars of truTV's hit series, Impractical Jokers. Now in its eighth season, Impractical Jokers follows The Tenderloins as they compete to embarrass each other while being filmed by hidden cameras. With each new season, the show continues to take dares to outrageous levels with new over-the-top hijinks. In addition to the top-rated television show, the group wrapped their first feature film in 2019 and are also debuting a new TV show - TBS's The Misery Index hosted by Jameela Jamil in Fall 2019. The Troupe has toured steadily over the last four years with its highly-successful, "Where's Larry?," "Santiago Sent Us," & "Cranjis McBasketball" tours playing to hundreds of thousands of fans in the US and UK, including three sold-out nights at Radio City Music Hall, a sold-out Madison Square Garden, and five sold-out shows at London's O2 Arena. Natives of Staten Island, NY, Vulcano, Gatto, Murray and Quinn met while attending high school and later formed The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe in 1999. After years of performing live improv and sketch comedy shows, The Tenderloins crossed over to the web, garnering millions of views for their internet sketches, eventually creating the runaway success Impractical Jokers for truTV. Impractical Jokers is top 5 in its time slot on cable in the US and is the #1 show on Comedy Central in the United Kingdom and India.





