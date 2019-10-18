TheaterWorks Introduces Bold New Logo And Branding

In 1984, TheaterWorks' founder Steve Campo took a long hard look at Hartford's cultural landscape and decided to start a new theater company. From day one, TheaterWorks' mission was to provide Hartford with performances of important works by contemporary American Playwrights - works otherwise not performed in the region, works that are high-spirited, highly charged, sometimes controversial, but always engaging. Thirty plus years later, TheaterWorks Hartford is ushering in a new 'era' with a redesigned logo, bold new branding, an updated website and a $5.7 million renovation of its Pearl Street home.



Design firm WondriskaRusso, longstanding partners of the theater, led the effort by taking a comprehensive look at TheaterWorks' branding history and the marketplace, at large. Rob Ruggiero, Producing Artistic Director said "With WondriskaRusso's guidance we discovered strength in our history. We looked hard at the artistic product we produce and at the relationship we have with our audience and decidedly ultimately to lean into a bold simple typography with a clean, iconic black + white look. It's instantly recognizable, honors the theater's past but stakes a claim in the future and in the greater theater landscape."



The visual design is a playful nod to logos past and re-embraces the Futura font, while delineating 'the box' that is TheaterWorks intimate performance space. It also emphasizes the "the city we're proud to call home. It's us, clean, strong and to the point." Rob said.



TheaterWorks 34th season opens Friday October 18 with AMERICAN SON.



Learn more at twhartford.org



Board Members include:

Dina Plapler (President)

Evan Johnson (Vice President)

Jack Ellovich (Treasurer)

Michael A. Martone (Secretary)

Jocelyn Fenyn (Asst Secretary)

Gerry Lupacchino (Immediate Past President)

Michael G. Albano

Stacy Brusa

Jennifer DiBella

Grace Figueredo

Gordon Hui

Lee G. Kuckro

Supriya S. Laknidhi

Daniel O'Connell

Roberta Prescott

Robert Pulito

Dennis Russo

Larry Samplatsky

Marcia Smith

TheaterWorks is a cultural mainstay in downtown Hartford and has produced over 150 plays over 33 seasons. The theater has owned City Arts on Pearl since 1991 and has invested thousands of dollars each year to maintain the building as a home for the theater company and a resource to other non-profits. City Arts is a community resource and draws thousands of visitors to Hartford from nearly every city and town in Connecticut and from the surrounding states of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York.



WondriskaRusso is a Hartford based integrated communication design firm that was founded in 1961. They've created award-winning work for local, regional, and national for-profit and not-for-profit organizations across a wide-range of markets. Drawing upon years of experience and expertise, they develop creative solutions for their clients that are based on their goals and key messaging platforms. They are a hands-on design firm that operates on the principle that simpler is better -in messaging and design-to maximize the creative impact their work has on client target audiences and to advance the client's position in the marketplace,





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You