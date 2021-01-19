TheaterWorks Hartford Receives Prestigious Bank Of America Neighborhood Builders Grant

TheaterWorks Hartford announced today that they are one of this year's recipients of Bank of America's prestigious Neighborhood Builders grant.

Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero said, "We couldn't be more appreciative of this support and it couldn't come at a better time. We are thrilled for the theater as well as for our very worthy friends at Interval House. What an honor to stand shoulder to shoulder with such an important community partner."

Neighborhood Builders is Bank of America's signature philanthropic program that advances economic mobility and nonprofit leadership. It creates more sustainable communities by providing nonprofits with tools to develop stronger strategic plans, chart a succession plan and enhance funding opportunities. Each nonprofit receives $200,000 in flexible funding, a year of leadership training for the executive director, a year of leadership training for an emerging leader at the organization, and a network of peer organizations across the U.S.

Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero and Artistic Producer Taniesha Duggan will participate in leadership training with peer organizations from around the company. Rob said "We are so grateful to have access to the resources a corporation like Bank of America can make available. For a non-profit like TheaterWorks Hartford, this type of training can help position us strongly for future growth and stability. It really is an amazing opportunity "

Since 2004, Bank of America has invested over $260 million in 50 communities, partnering with more than 1,300 nonprofits and helping more than 2,600 nonprofit leaders strengthen their leadership skills through this program; locally, that investment translates into over $5.4M and 27 organizations in Greater Hartford.