Theater Barn Expanding Outdoor Campus For Spring Workshops

In enthusiastic preparation for their Kids' Program Spring Workshops, the Ridgefield Theater Barn is expanding and improving the outdoor campus originally constructed last year at the beginning of the pandemic. With new original programming, and guided by Covid safety precautions, the Barn will have more outdoor space going forward, including the addition of a small, outdoor stage, giving RTB Kids the opportunity to perform for their families after a long year of isolation. Having this expanded outdoor campus means families can be confident in their child's return to the performing arts. Space is extremely limited, and registration is open.

The Spring program, which runs from April to June, consists of three unique workshops led by Miss Stacie and Miss Anya. 45 Minutes from Broadway celebrates the show tunes of George M. Cohan, and students will work on their acting, singing, and dancing skills while getting a glimpse into the "golden age" of musicals. 20 Plays in 20 Minutes, which is geared to those with interests in acting, is a great opportunity for kids to play a variety of characters and improve their comedic skills. In this race against the clock to perform 20 plays in 20 minutes, students will work in small groups to create hilarious short skits and scenes. Both workshops have two classes, one for grades 3-5 and one for grades 6-9.

Finally, exploring some of the best-loved movie musicals from the Golden Age to the present time through lively class discussion and singing activities, The Best of Broadway is targeted to middle school grades and will provide solo opportunities to those interested, performed socially-distanced, outdoors, and onstage for the class.

Registration is already open for the three unique workshops, and limited spaces remain. Discounts are available for registering multiple children or multiple workshops.

For more information and to register, please visit www.ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.