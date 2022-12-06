The Warner Theatre To Present The Irish Tenors, March 16

The Warner Theatre is excited to welcome The Irish Tenors to the Oneglia Auditorium on Thursday, March 16 at 8 pm! Tickets are on sale to Warner Theatre supporters Tuesday, December 6 at 10 am, and to the public Friday, December 9 at 10 am. For tickets and more info, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.

The Irish Tenors have been the acknowledged Celtic music kings since they burst upon the scene during a 1998 special. With ten best selling CD's to their credit, they share company with the likes of The Three Tenors and Andrea Bocelli as the biggest money makers PBS has presented.

The Irish Tenors rekindled the love of all things Irish in America, and opened the door for countless Irish music groups to hit the United States, but The Irish Tenors cannot be duplicated; The Irish Tenors are the real deal! They have stood the test of time; audiences of all ages love The Irish Tenors and clamor to get tickets whenever they perform. Full houses and standing ovations are the norm for The Irish Tenors.

The Irish Tenors have performed all over the world, including the best venues in America, from Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Garden and Carnegie Hall in New York to The Hollywood Bowl in California - they have blazed the trail from coast to coast stopping in nearly every city in between; thrilling audiences at every single stop with their enchanting Irish repertoire, sweeping secular selections and dynamic holiday fare.

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community.