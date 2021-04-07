Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Warner Presents the 9th Annual International Playwrights Festival Virtual Edition

Streaming for SAUL will begin Friday, April 9, 2021 at 7:00 pm and be available online until Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 11:59 pm.

Apr. 7, 2021  

The Warner Theatre will present the final installation of the 9th Annual International Playwrights Festival - SAUL by Colleen O'Doherty of Nebraska - from the Warner's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre beginning Friday, April 9 at 7:00 pm. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Playwrights Festival is a virtual event - each production was recorded in the Warner's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre over a period of several weeks and then streamed via YouTube and Facebook every other Friday from November 2020 to April 2021.

The mission of the International Playwrights Festival is to recognize the work of emerging and established playwrights and to build a link between the playwrights, the theatre community and our audiences. The festival is a celebration of new works by playwrights from across the country and around the globe. For the ninth year, 150 plays were accepted for consideration from across the United States and as far away as China and New Zealand.

There is no fee to watch but donations are always accepted. This virtual festival is made possible with a generous donation from The Marine Family and Thomaston Savings Bank.

The production is directed by Sharon W. Houk and features Lea Dmytryck, Beth Steinberg, Marla Steinberg and Stella Luna Ray. Original music by James P. Luurtsema and videography by Jeffrey B. Schlichter.

ABOUT SAUL by Colleen O'Doherty (Nebraska): Nancy is claiming her husband, Saul, has turned into a dog. Bernie is concerned her sister may have gone off the deep end. By the end of their conversation, some secrets are revealed that make Bernie rethink her sister's claim.


